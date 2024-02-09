Chiefs GM Brett Veach sets record straight on Chris Jones, L’Jarius Sneed’s future with franchise ahead of free agency

The Kansas City Chiefs are one game away from winning a third Super Bowl in five years, and the team has changed over the course of the years. The defense became their greatest unit, while their offense has many flaws now, even though they're covered by Patrick Mahomes' greatness.

After the end of the season, two of the Chiefs' superstars will enter free agency. Both Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed are slated to hit the market, and to keep them together will surely cost a lot. General Manager Brett Veach spoke about the matter with ESPN, noting that it's a priority for the franchise to keep them:

"Sometimes I look at our situation and I'm like, 'I don't know how we're going to do this,' but we usually work through things systematically and have a list of the priorities. It's extremely hard because you have two keystone players there.

"It was important for us to mend the fences with Chris because we love him and he's an iconic player here, not just here, but I mean of all time. That was important for us, and we'll continue to work hard and see if we can get something done, but it will be a priority for us."

Can the Chiefs keep both Chris Jones and L'Jarius Sneed?

Jones, who's arguably the best defensive tackle not named Aaron Donald in the league, has just one year left on his four-year deal signed in 2020. He will reach free agency in 2024 at 30 years of age, meaning that he has a final shot at a huge contract before his level starts to decline.

Sneed, on the other hand, will look to break the bank with his second contract in the league, especially considering that he didn't earn much in his rookie deal due to being a fourth-round pick. He'll ask for a lot of money, and as fans know, the Kansas City Chiefs usually don't pay their cornerbacks.

It's likely that they'll find a way to keep Chris Jones on a mega-deal, but it's unlikely that L'Jarius Sneed will be back. Nevertheless, if he walks away with another ring, neither the team nor the player will be unhappy with how their relationship turned out.