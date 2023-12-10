Chiefs HC Andy Reid comes to defense of Sean McDermott amid criticism over 9/11 comments

Andy Reid has nothing but good words for Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

McDermott is under fire for reportedly using the 9/11 perpetrators as an example for effective communication during a team meeting in 2019, as detailed by Tyler Dunne in his Substack channel. He has already apologized, but the effects are still being felt in the days after.

But just two days before his Kansas City Chiefs face the Bills, Reid refused to condemn his former assistant in the Philadelphia Eagles. Speaking to reporters on Friday, he said(per NBC):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“None of us talk during the week. That’s just how it goes. We’re all so busy doing our thing. I can just tell you Sean McDermott is a heck of a human being. That’s what I do know.”

Andy Reid announces change at RB for Bills game

Meanwhile, speaking of the Chiefs-Bills game, there is one change that Andy Reid had to make.

It is no secret that Isiah Pacheco has been the team's RB1 ever since he exploded as a seventh-round pick in 2022. In 2023, he has 779 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 176 carries, as well as 33 catches for 209 yards and a touchdown.

But Pacheco missed this entire week's practice with a shoulder injury, leading to since-confirmed rumors that he would miss Sunday's tussle.

However, Reid has been quick to adjust. On Friday, he confrmed that Clyde Edwards-Helaire would start:

"We've got different personnel groups but yes, [Edwards-Helaire] is the number one guy, yes. He’s done a great job with all that. He’s a good kid. And the chances he’s had to play, he’s done very well.”

The move had been presaged by his offensive coordinator Matt Nagy while speaking to reporters on Thursday:

“When you get on the field when given opportunities, he’s trying to make the most of it. And that’s what I respect the most about him. In these situations, the running back position gets hit quite a bit; so if you have an injury or somebody next man up, you want to have a guy like Clyde that’s ready.”

The former college champion and 2020 first-round pick has not been as stellar as he had been hoped to be, with only 40 rushes for 140 yards and a touchdown.

Also ruled out of Sunday are offensive Donovan Smith (neck), linebacker Drue Tranquill (concussion), and safety Bryan Cook (ankle).