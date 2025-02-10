And so it ends. That dream of a Super Bowl three-peat that was the holy grail of football ended in a whimper on Sunday night at Caesars Superdome as the Kansas City Chiefs fell to a very un-Kansas City Chiefs-esque loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

While many expected the Chiefs to come out on top when all was said and done in New Orleans, Philly's defense showed they are not ones to be messed with. The league's second-youngest defense managed to not only keep Mahomes in check all night but also sacked him six times, a career-high for the Chiefs quarterback.

At one point, it looked like the Chiefs would get shut out as Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean, Darius Slay and Co. put the brakes on a stuttering offense that barely managed to get Travis Kelce or Isiah Pacheco involved. The game ended 40-22 after the Chiefs finally managed to put some points on the board in the second half when the Eagles took their foot off the gas pedal. After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid admitted it was uncharacteristic of the Chiefs to play that badly.

“Today was a rough day. We didn’t really play well in any of the phases. We didn’t coach good enough. They did a nice job," Reid said.

"I’m proud of our guys, though. For the battle, the fight they put in throughout the year. All the games they’ve played here throughout the years. My hat goes off to the guys for that. We’ll learn for this like most games here where you don’t do very well. We’ll learn from it as a coach, you learn from it as a player and you move on.”

Questions hang over Kansas City Chiefs after Super Bowl 59 loss

The Chiefs were missing the services of Rashee Rice on Sunday night but even that doesn't account for the lack of production from Matt Nagy's offense as a unit.

In New Orleans, Mahomes became the first quarterback in Super Bowl history to get sacked twice in succession and throw a pick-six on the third play. Cooper DeJean snapped up that pick-six to go all the way and give the Eagles a neat little 17-0 lead early on his birthday. The Chiefs QB also threw two interceptions in a half in a playoff game for the first time.

The Chiefs will have to go back to the drawing board now but the primary question is if Travis Kelce will return for another season. After the game, Mahomes told reporters he would leave that decision up to his teammate but said that he believes Kelce still has a lot of football left in him but it's up to the three-time Super Bowl champion tight end to decide if he wants to grind it out in the offseason for another shot at glory.

