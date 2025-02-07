Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes feelings known about officiating favoritism heading into Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has had enough of the rumors that his team gets special treatment from NFL officials. On Thursday afternoon, both Super Bowl LIX teams had their final media availability ahead of Sunday's big game.

Reid was asked about his team receiving calls in their favor from the officiating crews, especially throughout the AFC playoffs. Reid stated that NFL teams don't receive any special treatment from the officiating crews and the officials are just doing their job the best way they know.

Here's Andy Reid told reporters on Thursday afternoon:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“They don’t favor one side for the other. That’s not how this thing goes. I don’t think the officials care about what’s said; they’re doing their job, and they’re doing it to the best of their ability. They don’t favor one side or the other; that’s not how this thing goes.”

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Andy Reid went on to say that it's insulting to his Kansas City Chiefs game as well as the NFL officials to insinuate wrongdoing. Reid is now focused on leading his team to a third consecutive Super Bowl title and a rematch against his former team, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Andy Reid confirmed he will return to Chiefs for 2025 season

Andy Reid has 273 regular season wins, putting him fourth amongst all NFL coaches. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach, who will turn 67 next month, isn't only chasing history but he also isn't ready to call it a career just yet.

On Tuesday afternoon, Reid was asked by reporters if he would return to his head coaching duties in 2025 or if retirement was an option. He confidently said that he will return and that it's not about winning more games and moving up the rankings, it's about his love of coaching and for the game of football. He said:

“Yes, I’ll be back. That’s not part of it. I just enjoy teaching. I don’t get caught up much in the stats or the records. I enjoy being around the guys. I enjoy football, the game. You can’t put in the hours we do and not enjoy it. I love the game.”

During Monday night's Super Bowl Opening Night, Kansas City Chiefs CEO and co-owner Clark Hunt echoed those sentiments, ensuring that Reid would return in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.