  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Tom Brady
  • Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes opinion clear on Tom Brady's first year in $375,000,000 job at Fox

Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes opinion clear on Tom Brady's first year in $375,000,000 job at Fox

By Shivam Damohe
Modified Feb 06, 2025 15:15 GMT
Birmingham City v Leeds United - Sky Bet Championship - Source: Getty
Chiefs HC Andy Reid reviews Tom Brady's first year in $375,000,000 job at Fox | Image: Getty

Tom Brady's playing career in the NFL may have come to an end but the seven-time Super Bowl champion clearly had no plans to stay away from the sport he dominated for most of his adult life. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become the highest-paid broadcaster.

One man who thinks Brady has done just fine since his debut in the broadcasting booth is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid won Brady's LFG Coach of the Year award and had some words of praise for the Patriots legend in response.

“I appreciate you for all you did for the game and are doing for the game. You’re doing a great job by the way. Keep rolling," Reid said. "I know how much time you spent on it and it’s working and it’s paying off for you.”
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One year into that role, there has been a learning curve for Brady but there is little doubt he's here to stay. Brady will also clock in to work at Super Bowl 59 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 59: NFL makes decision on Tom Brady's job in broadcasting booth

Last year, Brady got a seat at the NFL owners' table when the league approved his purchase of a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. However, there were major doubts over whether Brady would be able to separate his day job with his role as minority owner of the Raiders.

As part of his role with Fox, Brady would have to attend production meetings, team practices and team facilities. He also wasn’t allowed to criticize officials, throwing a spanner in the works for his day job.

To allay any fears of Brady exploiting the role, the league drafted some conditions, noting that he would be able to carry on as a broadcaster as long as he didn't attend production meetings.

This week, the league reportedly eased those conditions, leaving Brady free to attend production meetings and team practices as he braces himself to call the Super Bowl as a rookie broadcaster.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also confirmed to The Athletic that since Brady is in the booth this week, Kansas City has no qualms at including Brady in their production meetings.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी