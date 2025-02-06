Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes opinion clear on Tom Brady's first year in $375,000,000 job at Fox

Tom Brady's playing career in the NFL may have come to an end but the seven-time Super Bowl champion clearly had no plans to stay away from the sport he dominated for most of his adult life. Brady signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with Fox to become the highest-paid broadcaster.

One man who thinks Brady has done just fine since his debut in the broadcasting booth is Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

Reid won Brady's LFG Coach of the Year award and had some words of praise for the Patriots legend in response.

“I appreciate you for all you did for the game and are doing for the game. You’re doing a great job by the way. Keep rolling," Reid said. "I know how much time you spent on it and it’s working and it’s paying off for you.”

One year into that role, there has been a learning curve for Brady but there is little doubt he's here to stay. Brady will also clock in to work at Super Bowl 59 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Super Bowl 59: NFL makes decision on Tom Brady's job in broadcasting booth

Last year, Brady got a seat at the NFL owners' table when the league approved his purchase of a 5% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. However, there were major doubts over whether Brady would be able to separate his day job with his role as minority owner of the Raiders.

As part of his role with Fox, Brady would have to attend production meetings, team practices and team facilities. He also wasn’t allowed to criticize officials, throwing a spanner in the works for his day job.

To allay any fears of Brady exploiting the role, the league drafted some conditions, noting that he would be able to carry on as a broadcaster as long as he didn't attend production meetings.

This week, the league reportedly eased those conditions, leaving Brady free to attend production meetings and team practices as he braces himself to call the Super Bowl as a rookie broadcaster.

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt also confirmed to The Athletic that since Brady is in the booth this week, Kansas City has no qualms at including Brady in their production meetings.

