Chiefs HC Andy Reid makes thoughts clear on Saquon Barkley ahead of 2025 Super Bowl

Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs are one win away from becoming the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls and etching themselves into the history books as one of the greatest dynasties in the league's history. However, standing in their way is the veteran head coach's former team, the Philadelphia Eagles, who would be looking to avenge their loss from Super Bowl 57 and deny them the hat trick.

In addition to having a better all-around roster, the main difference between the 2022 and 2024 Eagles teams is running back Saquon Barkley. The former New York Giants superstar has been exceptional in his debut season for the franchise. When asked about the 27-year-old during his media availability on Thursday, Reid had nothing but praise for Philadelphia's finest.

“[Saquon Barkley]'s a great player, potential future Hall of Famer. He was tremendous at New York, he had a great year this year with the Eagles. So he's helped them, especially in the rush game, but he can catch the ball ... He's been a great addition for him,” he said. [From 0:39]

Saquon Barkley stats: RB's historic campaign

In 2023, the Eagles had an exceptional rushing unit led by veteran running back D'Andre Swift, who tallied 1,049 rushing yards and five touchdowns. While most teams would have been content with that production, Philadelphia's front office felt they could get an upgrade, and once the Giants passed on handing Saquon Barkley a new contract, they moved fast and landed him on a three-year deal.

It proved to be a masterstroke. The running back rushed for 2,005 yards and 13 touchdowns, both career-highs. He became only the ninth player in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards and took only 16 games to achieve that feat. He also caught 33 passes on 43 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

While Barkley was stellar in the regular season, he has taken it up a notch in only the second playoff campaign of his career. In three games, he has rushed for 442 yards and five touchdowns and caught seven passes for 35 yards. The running back is the Eagles' biggest threat on offense and has been for the entire campaign but no team has been able to contain him. It remains to be seen whether the Chiefs end his reign of terror or fall prey to him.

