Chiefs HC Andy Reid opens up about playing the ‘bad guy’ role for Travis Kelce

Andy Reid isn’t afraid to make tough decisions, even those concerning his future Hall of Fame tight end, Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs head coach is making a conscious effort to reduce Kelce’s workload, something he knows the tight end doesn’t like.

“I always watch him, I always keep an eye on him,” said Reid via Marca on Friday.

“I know he's getting older, he doesn't know he's getting older, but I can be the bad guy in some cases there if needed,” he added.

Kelce will turn 36 in October and is entering his 13th NFL season, which may be his last one, according to rumors. After seven consecutive years of 1,000+ receiving yards, Kelce did not reach that milestone in back-to-back seasons for the Chiefs.

He put up 823 yards through the air in 2024, the fewest in his NFL career. As a pro football player, he’s gone through his share of issues, from knee injuries to multiple concussions, along with ankle and neck strains. A couple of years ago, he even admitted that he contemplated retirement.

In April 2024, he signed a two-year contract extension to remain with the Chiefs for a reported fee of $35.25 million, making him the highest-paid tight end in the NFL.

After the Chiefs were denied a third consecutive Super Bowl by the Philadelphia Eagles last season, Kelce took some time to consider his future and potentially retire. In February, he announced that he would return to play in the 2025 campaign.

Patrick Mahomes' expectations for Travis Kelce

With his past performances in the regular season and playoffs, Travis Kelce has set the bar extremely high for himself. That will be the case again in 2025 with his quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, saying he believes he’ll contribute in many ways, not just on the field.

“I think more than anything, it’s the leadership that (Kelce) brings to the building every single day and how he leads by example and how he leads vocally. It’s a big impact on our football team. So, I expect him to play at a high level and then be an even better leader.”

“I expect Travis to be Travis. Obviously, the play on the field is going to be high,” Mahomes added.

The Chiefs have made it to three consecutive Super Bowls with Mahomes and Travis Kelce being the primary offensive weapons. They have a chance in 2025 to equal the Buffalo Bills’ record of four straight AFC titles.

