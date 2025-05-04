Chiefs HC Andy Reid refuses to rule out return for recently waived Super Bowl-winning DE

The Kansas City Chiefs officially started their offseason program and, after the 2025 draft, kicked off their Rookie Minicamp. The minicamp also presents an opportunity for other players to get a few practices under their belts and acclimate to the coaching staff.
A roster move made by Kansas City caught the attention of NFL fans. The team decided to release defender BJ Thompson - a former fifth-round pick in 2023 - who became a special teams player in his rookie season, when the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers.
Thompson, however, did not play in the 2024 season. During a meeting inside the team's facility, the defender went into cardiac arrest after a seizure. Although quickly transported to a hospital and recovered, he spent the entire season on the Non-Football Injury/Illness list.
News of the release emerged on Saturday, and Kansas City coach Andy Reid addressed BJ Thompson's release during the start of rookie minicamp. Reid told reporters that, although Thompson has progressed, he still has a way to go in his recovery. He also did not rule out a return to the field.
Kansas City also announced the release of backup linebacker David Lynch, who played defensive and special teams snaps the previous season.
Chiefs release BJ Thompson; cardiac arrest draws parallels to Damar Hamlin's situation
BJ Thompson's cardiac arrest before the 2024 brought negative memories to the minds of NFL fans.
In Week 17 of the 2022 season, NFL fans watched in shock as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin fell after a tackle in a Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin - who suffered cardiac arrest immediately after the tackle - was quickly saved by the timely efforts of the medical staff on the field.
Hamlin underwent emergency procedures and fully recovered. He returned to play in 2023, but despite his comeback efforts, he did not win the Comeback Player of the Year award; Joe Flacco received it instead.
The prompt response of the doctors at the Kansas City Chiefs's facility managed Thompson's situation. However, his recovery - not being as fast as Hamlin's - has left his status for the 2025 season unclear.
