Chiefs HC Andy Reid reveals Rashee Rice's injury status ahead of training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs are entering unfamiliar territory, reloading an offense that showed cracks despite another Super Bowl appearance. But as questions loom, Andy Reid’s latest update on wide receiver Rashee Rice suggests the team may have its next offensive pillar in place.

Andy Reid confirmed that Rice, who missed most of last season with a knee injury, is expected to fully participate in training camp next month. The wideout has already been active in OTAs and minicamp. Reid spoke to reporters Thursday following the team's mandatory minicamp at their facility.

"They're both ready to go, yeah," Reid said about Rice's status alongside first-round pick Josh Simmons during media availability. "They actually got great work in these camps here."

Nick Jacobs @Jacobs71 LINK Here is the official soundbyte from #Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid on Josh Simmons, Rashee Rice and Jared Wiley. #ChiefsKingdom

Rice went down in Week 4 of the 2024 season with a torn LCL, just as he was emerging as Patrick Mahomes’ most reliable wide receiver. He had already notched 288 yards and two scores through four games.

While Mahomes shouldered the load en route to a 15-2 regular season and yet another Super Bowl appearance, the Chiefs’ offense often sputtered.

They finished bottom-five in explosive passing plays and dropped out of the top 10 in yardage for the first time since Mahomes took over as starter. Without Rice’s ability to stretch the field and command attention underneath, Kansas City’s passing game looked noticeably less dynamic.

Rashee Rice calls receiving group 'explosive' for upcoming season

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons - Source: Imagn

Now healthy, Rashee Rice says he’s eager to remind the league of what the Chiefs are capable of.

"Wide receiver group, we're going to be explosive this year. We're just excited to put on a show to be honest. We know it's gonna be a show. Only thing in the way right now is time, so we're just waiting patiently," Rashee Rice told KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson.

He’ll return to a much different wide receiver room than the one he left. Gone are DeAndre Hopkins, Mecole Hardman and Justin Watson. In their place: second-year Xavier Worthy, veterans Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and mid-round rookie Jalen Royals. Travis Kelce, the team’s long-time offensive centerpiece, may see a reduced workload.

There are still off-field concerns. Rashee Rice remains under legal scrutiny for his role in a March 2024 car crash in Dallas. A potential NFL suspension could come later, though league discipline often hinges on the legal process reaching its conclusion.

With training camp opening at Missouri Western State University in late July and a season kickoff against the Chargers in Brazil looming, all eyes will be on whether Rice can pick up where he left off.

