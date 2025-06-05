Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt shares 2-word message as veteran punter Dustin Colquitt re-signs to retire with Kansas City

Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt reflected on veteran punter Dustin Colquitt re-signing with the Kansas City Chiefs to officially retire from the team. On Wednesday, the Chiefs announced a one-day deal with Colquitt by sharing a post on social media.

The Kansas City Chiefs shared a few pictures of the veteran punter signing the deal. The post was later reshared by Chiefs heiress Ava Hunt on her Instagram story with a two-word message for Colquitt.

"The legend", Hunt wrote in her IG story.

Ava Hunt shares a message as veteran punter Dustin Colquitt re-signs to retire with Kansas City/@avahunt

Dustin Colquitt started his NFL journey with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was the 99th pick in the 2005 NFL draft.

The Tennessee-born star won a Super Bowl championship with the team in his last season in 2019. He went on to play for the Falcons, Browns, Steelers and Jaguars over the next two years. He last played in the NFL in 2021.

Chiefs assistant HC opens up about Dustin Colquitt as he rejoined the team before retirement

In a press conference on Wednesday, Kansas City Chiefs assistant head coach Dave Toub opened up about Dustin Colquitt as he rejoined the team before retirement. He reflected on his impact on the team in his 15 seasons playing for the Chiefs.

Speaking of Colquitt, Toub said (via SI):

"He was a great teammate. Probably the biggest practical joker that I've ever seen. He's just a great person and a very, very talented punter. To play 15 years in the NFL, or 15 years for one team, is impressive enough.

"Probably the best inside the 20 punter I've ever had. I've had a lot of good ones over the years and he just had a special skill at placing that ball inside the 20," he added.

Dustin Colquitt spent 15 seasons and played 238 regular season games with the Chiefs before getting cut in 2020. He left as the franchise's all-time leader in games played. He returned briefly to Kansas City as a practice squad player in 2021.

