Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt drops 2-word message showing off pastel floral dress in glamorous mirror selfie

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt shared some glamorous pictures on social media. Best known for her fashion statement, she made waves with her gorgeous outfit.

On Friday, Gracie Hunt posted videos and pictures on Instagram of a wedding ceremony she attended this week. The daughter of the Kansas City Chiefs owner attended a wedding of her friend Ben and Sabrina. She posted one of the mirrors selfies with a two-word caption:

"Wedding szn"

Gracie Hunt drops two-word message showing off a pastel floral dress in a glamorous mirror selfie/@graciehunt

Gracie Hunt attended the ceremony in a pastel colored layered dress, giving a perfect summer vibe. She styled that with bracelets and a cross as an accessory. Hunt did her hair in a ponytail with flicks in front.

Gracie Hunt shares glimpse of her Miami Grand Prix weekend

This NFL offseason, Gracie Hunt has been having a good time and has enjoyed events of other sports. Last week, she attended the Miami Grand Prix and posted pictures of her outing on Instagram.

Hunt joined her friend for the outing. Sharing a post of her F1 Miami Grand Prix outing, Hunt wrote:

"F1 in the 305 fueled by @RaisingCanes 🔋 Fast cars, Miami vibes, & One Love! 🫶🏼 Grateful for an unforgettable weekend with @toddgraves, @sophiagravesss, & the whole Raising Cane’s crew❣️🙏🏼💯"

Hunt grabbed attention in a white dress. She wore a short dress and paired that with matching heels and kept her hair tied back for a perfect summer look. For accessories, she wore a watch and bracelets in her other hand.

She was joined by Olympic gymnast Suni Lee and posted an adorable picture with her. Hunt also shared videos of racing cars and offered a glimpse of the racing track.

Last week, she shared another post of her outing at the F1 Miami Grand Prix, with the caption:

"Living life in the fast lane with @RaisingCanes 😉"

For the outing, she styled a leopard-printed off-shoulder top and cream pants. Last month, Hunt attended the Coachella Music Festival.

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More

