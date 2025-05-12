Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt honors mom, Tavia, with rare throwback of her strutting pageant runway in Mother's Day post

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt celebrated Mother's Day by sharing some memorable pictures with her mother, Tavia, on social media. On Sunday, Hunt posted several pictures, including some rare pictures of her mother from beauty pageantry.
Gracie Hunt also noted an emotional message for her mother, calling her a "Wonder Woman." She honoured her mother and also noted that she has been an "incredible role model." Hunt wrote:
"Happy Mother’s Day to the greatest 💖 @TaviaHunt You’re really Wonder Woman—you do it all *with excellence* and make it look easy. From your faith to how you love others, you’re an incredible role model. You raise the level for everyone’s life you impact and make me strive to grow each day. Selfless love is just how you live. You’re the best & I couldn’t ask for a better momma or best friend."
Gracie Hunt shares a close-knit bond with her mother. The Hunt family is often seen together watching Kansas City Chiefs games and cheering for them.
In her post, Gracie Hunt shared a slew of pictures with her mother from gamedays. In one of the snaps, the mother-daughter duo stayed in matching red outfits while posing, laughing in the field.
She also posted her mother crowned as Miss Kansas USA in 1993 and also shared a glimpse of their family vacation in the post.
Gracie Hunt's mother shares a heartfelt message on Mother's Day
Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia, also shared an affectionate post on Mother's Day on Instagram. She posted a few family pics with her kids over the years, including a throwback snap when they were young.
Along with pictures, Gracie jotted a heartfelt message expressing her gratitude for the "gift of motherhood." She wrote:
"On this Mother’s Day, my heart is full — overflowing with gratitude for the sacred gift of motherhood. It has been the joy of my life to walk alongside my children as they grow, change, and step into who God created them to be. Each season brings its own challenges and beauty, and somehow, every stage has felt like the best one yet."
Tavia Hunt and Clark Hunt have been together for over three decades. The couple first met when Tavia was an intern in the PR department of the Chiefs in 1991. They tied the knot in 1993 and have been blessed with three kids.
Gracie Hunt is the eldest of their three kids, born in March 1999. The pair was blessed with a son, Knobel, in 2002, while their youngest daughter, Ava, was born in 2005.
