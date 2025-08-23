Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt jumps into "cop chase" trend with new BF, Derek Green, at Arrowhead Stadium [WATCH]

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 23, 2025 06:24 GMT
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt
Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt (Image Source: Instagram/@graciehunt)

Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt joined the cop chase trend with her new boyfriend, Derek Green, on Instagram. Hunt, who is active on the platform and boasts around 615K followers, shared an adorable reel on Friday with her beau.

She challenged Green to catch her in the challenge. As the clip starts, Hunt runs onto the field while her boyfriend waits for a few seconds before running to catch her. She shared the clip with an overlay text that said:

"Seeing if my BF would catch me in a cop chase."

Here's the video:

Green caught her in the challenge. The two twinned in matching white outfits for the outing. The daughter of the Chiefs owner opted to wear a white top and black shorts, paired with white shoes, while her beau donned a white T-shirt and gray shorts.

In an exclusive interview with People magazine this week, Gracie Hunt opened up about her relationship with Green.

"Derek and I have known each other our whole lives," she said. "We would actually play together as babies during the Chiefs' Christmas parties every year, and then we reconnected as adults in 2017 and met on the sidelines pregame. We reconnected in early March and have been inseparable ever since."
Gracie Hunt sparked dating rumors with Green after she shared a picture with him on Instagram, hiding his face in April. In May 2025, she revealed Green's identity and has since shared posts featuring him.

Gracie Hunt cheers for the Kansas City Chiefs in preseason

Gracie Hunt attended the preseason game of her team, the Kansas City Chiefs, and shared glimpses of her outing on Instagram. On Friday, she shared several pictures from Arrowhead Stadium with a heartfelt caption.

"It’s a field of dreams 💫 Kansas City—there’s no place like home," she wrote.
Gracie Hunt wore the team's color, red, for the outing. She shared the first snap in red shorts and a crop top. Her boyfriend, Derek Green, also joined her on game day. In the sixth slide, she shared a snap posing with her parents and boyfriend.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs have had a tough start to preseason, losing all three games. This week, they competed against the Chicago Bears on their home ground but lost 29-27. They kick off the new season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 6.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

