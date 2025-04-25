Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt sends 4-word message to Josh Simmons after getting drafted No. 32 in Round 1

Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt welcomed Josh Simmons to her team after they picked up the offensive tackle as the 32nd pick in round one of the 2025 NFL draft.
Following the selection, Gracie Hunt welcomed the new player to the Chiefs. On Thursday, she reshared a post of the Chiefs about Simmons along with a caption that reads:
"Welcome to Chief's Kingdom"
In another Instagram story, Gracie Hunt shared the pick positions of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2025 NFL draft.
In round one, they only had one pick and selected Josh Simmons. Tthey have one pick in round two, two in round three, one in round four and three in round seven.
Meanwhile, on the first day of the 2025 NFL draft, the Tennessee Titans, who had the overall No. 1 pick, selected Miami quarterback Cam Ward.
Travis Hunter, who was selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars, was the second overall pick in round one, while Shedeur Sanders, a top prospect, went surprisingly unpicked in round one.
Chiefs coach reflects on team's first pick of 2025 NFL draft, Josh Simmons
Following the selection of Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons in the 2025 NFL draft, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid talked about the team's selection.
"I think he's good in the run and the pass game," Reid said (via SI). "But obviously you're looking for guys that can anchor down in the pass game. That becomes important, especially on the left side with a right-handed quarterback.
"We have such good players that we go against that play that defensive end spot, so it's important that you find a guy who can do that," Reid added.
Simmons was the 2024 CFP National Champion and the third-team All-Big Ten last year. He has had an impressive career at the college level, competing for San Diego State from 2021 to 2022 and Ohio State from 2023 to 2024, as he gears up for his NFL debut.
