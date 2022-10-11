Kansas City Chiefs injury report and updates on Patrick Mahomes, Trey Smith, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Harrison Butker

The Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Las Vegas Raiders to Arrowhead Stadium for their Week 5 clash on Monday night. The hosts are at the summit of the AFC West table but have a few injury concerns of their own heading into the game.

Placekicker Harrison Butker has been ruled out for the clash against the Raiders. Butker continues to nurse the ankle sprain he suffered on a kickoff in Week 1. Matthew Wright is expected to fill in as the starting kicker.

He says that Matthew Wright's performance allows them to not rush Butker back. #Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub on Harrison Butker: "He still has a lot of pain and swelling in that ankle. It's going to take some time to get him back."He says that Matthew Wright's performance allows them to not rush Butker back. #Chiefs ST coordinator Dave Toub on Harrison Butker: "He still has a lot of pain and swelling in that ankle. It's going to take some time to get him back." He says that Matthew Wright's performance allows them to not rush Butker back.

Kansas City also have three players who are listed as questionable for Week 5. Guard Trey Smith has been dealing with a pectoral injury and has been in limited practice all week.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that JuJu Smith-Schuster's hamstring 'tightened up'. Hence, the receiver was downgraded to limited practice on Saturday. Smith-Schuster has put up 224 receiving yards in 19 receptions this season, but it remains to be seen whether he will feature against the Raiders.

Meanwhile, defensive end Mike Danna was also restricted to limited practice during the week over a calf injury. Danna hasn't played for the side in their last two games but could get the nod for Week 5 depending on his fitness.

Despite a few concerns over some of their players, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will start for the Chiefs on Monday night. The four-time Pro Bowler has racked up 1,106 passing yards and 11 touchdowns this campaign.

Player Position Injury Status Harrison Butker K Left Ankle Out Trey Smith G Pectoral Questionable JuJu Smith-Schuster WR Quad/Hamstring Questionable Mike Danna DE Calf Questionable

Red-hot Chiefs aiming to pull away from AFC West rivals

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs will be hoping to get their fourth win of the season when they take on the Raiders, who are 1-3, on Monday. Reid's side are already leading the pack in the AFC West division with three wins and one defeat.

Kansas City suffered their only loss of the campaign against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3. They started the season with a crushing win over the Arizona Cardinals before edging out the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2. Last weekend, the outfit took down Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

With Mahomes as their chief operator and tight end Travis Kelce brimming with confidence, Kansas City are the favorites for the only contest on Monday. The Raiders, on the other hand, will be hoping to pull off an upset under the leadership of veteran quarterback Derek Carr.

