Chiefs insider pegs $13,790,264 WR as Andy Reid's breakout weapon for 2025

On Thursday, Pro Football Focus released its post-draft breakout candidates for all 32 NFL teams. According to PFF's Pete Sweeney, Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy is a strong contender and can prove to be a breakout weapon this season.
Head coach Andy Reid highlighted Worthy's development, noting his growth as a complete receiver, especially late in the season. Worthy signed a four-year, $13.7M contract with the team last June. The deal runs through the 2028 season.
Worthy finished his rookie year with 59 receptions for 638 yards and six TDs. He added 19 catches for 287 yards and three TDs during the Chiefs' playoff run. Over the final seven-game stretch of the regular season, he recorded 39 catches for 392 yards and three TDs.
Reid addressed the media during rookie minicamp on Sunday and offered brief comments on fourth-round wide receiver Jalen Royals. Reid reportedly described the Utah State product as "talented."
Royals arrived with expectations after back-to-back standout seasons at Utah State, where he posted 71 catches for 1,080 yards and 15 TDs in 2023, followed by 55 receptions for 834 yards and six scores last season.
Royals faces a crowded depth chart behind Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Early opportunities may come on special teams.
Chiefs release safety Will Brooks; lands rookie minicamp tryout with Buccaneers
The Chiefs continued shaping their 90-man preseason roster post-rookie minicamp, which led to a few roster adjustments earlier this week. Among those released was undrafted safety Will Brooks, who'd joined the team as a tryout player.
The former walk-on at the University of Tennessee worked his way into a starting role by 2024 and earned an invitation to KC's camp based on his senior-year production and effort.
Despite his background, Brooks was edged out by fellow safety Major Williams, who was one of three rookie minicamp signees alongside WR Jimmy Holiday and LB Cooper McDonald. However, Brooks quickly received another opportunity.
Per Fox Sports’ Greg Auman, Tampa Bay extended Brooks a rookie minicamp tryout invitation. With the Bucs, he’ll compete with safeties Shilo Sanders and JJ Roberts for a possible preseason roster spot.
With a deep safety group already in place, Brooks’ versatility across both free and strong safety roles may be essential if he hopes to continue his NFL journey beyond minicamp.
