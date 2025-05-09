Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco hits major milestone while flexing his two Super Bowl rings

Isiah Pacheco could not win his third Super Bowl in his third season in the NFL, but that doesn't mean that the Kansas City Chiefs running back had no finishing job to celebrate in 2025. After three years in the league, he returned to Rutgers to complete his degree.
The celebration had Pacheco flashing his Super Bowl rings. In a bunch of photos posted on the Instagram page of Rutgers Football, the running back is seen wearing his championship rings for the Chiefs' victories in Super Bowl LVII and Super Bowl LVIII.
Kansas City had the opportunity to become the first-ever team to win three Super Bowls in a row. However, the Chiefs were easily handled by the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, losing 40-22.
In the game, Pacheco had just three carries for seven total yards, as the Eagles' defense dominated against the Chiefs' running game.
Isiah Pacheco's injury hurt his 2024 season
The Kansas City Chiefs running back had the lowest marks of his career, with just 310 yards and one touchdown in seven total games. His average-per-carry dropped from 4.6 in 2023 to 3.7 in 2024, a steep decline for a player of his quality.
He suffered a broken fibula in Week 2, and even though he managed to return, his production was never the same. Kansas City managed to win the conference on the back of another great postseason from Patrick Mahomes, but the team couldn't count on the running back this time.
Isiah Pacheco's contract enters his final year
The running back enters a key year in his NFL future. His four-year contract ends this season, and after his serious injury and production drop in 2024, the Chiefs will surely wait before negotiating an extension.
During free agency, the franchise signed Elijah Mitchell to compose the backfield, with Kareem Hunt also staying for 2025. Carson Steele, who saw game time the previous season, is also part of the roster, but he's currently listed as a fullback.
Sportskeeda's Tony Pauline recently spoke on how negotiations could drag into training camp and how an extension isn't automatic. According to Pauline, the Chiefs want to see him fully healthy again.
