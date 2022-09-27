EXCLUSIVE: Isiah Pacheco reveals what the sheer pressure presence of stars like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce mean to the Chiefs locker room

The Kansas City Chiefs picked running back Isiah Pacheco in the seventh-round of the draft this season.

Pacheco spent four seasons at the Rutgers University before declaring for the draft this past year.

He almost went undrafted, but with seven selections left in the draft, the Chiefs snagged him up before he was able to sign with any team as an undrafted free agent.

As a rookie, Pacheco is currently number three on the Chiefs’ running back depth chart. He's played in three career games thus far and led the Chiefs in rushing in their Week One victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Pacheco is part of an offense led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Pacheco was asked what kind of impact Mahomes and Kelce have in the locker room. He pointed out how their hard work spreads throughout the locker room and how players like him build off it.

Pacheco said:

"You know, it shows for itself. When we’re out there at practice or on the field, those are the leaders, and they’re working hard. So you know, a guy like me, coming in the seventh round, you know, I work hard every day. So, you know, looking at those other guys that are working hard, you know, we have a great team. We're able to build off of each other."

Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco speaks on being in a backfield that consists of Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Ronald Jones

When Pacheco made the active roster, he joined a backfield that consisted of former first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones.

When asked what it means to be in a group with those three, he explained how their leadership is important and that he tries to learn things from their game.

He said:

"It’s a great set of backs, you know, the leadership unit is tremendous, you know, for me being like looking at those guys, and I'll just kind of get details and, you know, picking their brains moreso, like how do they look at runs, or how do they do they transition into different schemes.

"So, for me, I pick their brains and being able to go in there, pushing one another when we're in practice, so when the game does come, we're out there competing against a defensive scheme."

Edwards-Helaire currently leads the team in rushing yards with 116 yards and carries with 22. Pacheco is second in both categories with 17 carries for 77 yards.

