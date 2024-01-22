Chiefs’ L’Jarius Sneed tired of getting drug tested, throws facepalm at league after slaying Josh Allen’s Bills

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is frustrated with the number of drug tests he receives.

Sneed is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and for the first time this season allowed a touchdown on Sunday. As a lockdown corner, he has been able to shut down opposing team wide receivers and is getting drug tested quite often because of that.

Following the Chiefs 27-24 win over the Bills on the road, Sneed revealed on X he was drug tested once again after a game.

"I’m tired of getting drug tested," Sneed tweeted.

Although Sneed's annoyance is understandable, he is getting tested because he's been playing well. The drug test also just happened to come on his 27th birthday, adding to his frustration.

However, despite his frustration, Sneed would no doubt choose to be drug tested over being eliminated from the playoffs.

Before the game, he was asked about Diggs, and the cornerback was excited to shut down the star receiver again.

"He's a great receiver," Sneed said. "Smart, great route runner, and I think that's why he's been hard working. That's why he's been one of the top receivers in the league."

Against the Bills, Sneed and the Chiefs' cornerbacks limited Stefon Diggs to just three catches for 21 yards.

Chiefs liked the challenge of playing Bills on the road

Entering the AFC divisional round, all the talk around Buffalo was Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finally playing his first road playoff game.

The Chiefs were also excited to go into enemy territory and silenced the crowd there.

"Guys took it as a challenge," Mahomes said at the post-game press conference. "We just came in with the same mindset, that we're going to come together, put our best foot forward and see if we can come out with a win."

"And that takes the mentality throughout the week, it takes every single play executing, and we did a great job of that today and were able to score enough to win.''

After beating the Bills on Sunday, the Chiefs will be on the road to play the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.