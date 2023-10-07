On Thursday, Cam Newton returned to national prominence. Speaking on Robert Griffin III's RG3 and the Ones podcast regarding whether he would return to the NFL with the New York Jets, who have been suffering in the aftermath of Aaron Rodgers' Achilles rupture, Newton said (via Sports Illustrated):

“You not about to sit here and penny pinch me, bro. I’m about to sit up here and sign no $5.5 (million) deal, bro. Those days are over with. I’d be wasting my time. Because I will tell you if you don’t think I could be on a roster right now, I could. But it’s bigger than that to me. Am I in shape right now? Hell yeah.”

However, Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. said on Instagram that the 2011 first-overall pick will still accept an offer anyway:

“That mane would be on the first flight out to NY,” Gay Jr. wrote.

Willie Gay Jr. thinks Cam Newton will still join the New York Jets despite a paltry contract

Willie Gay Jr. weighs in on Jets' recent offensive plans

That is, however, not Willie Gay Jr.'s first hot take that involves the New York Jets.

Last Sunday, the Jets hosted the Kansas City Chiefs, and the defending Super Bowl champions initially built a 17-0 lead. Gang Green eventually rallied to tie the game at 20, but Harrison Butker broke the deadlock with his third field goal before Zach Wilson lost a fumble off a botched snap.

During this week's practice against the Minnesota Vikings, Gay Jr., his teammates, and coaches were able to go over the tape of that game. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old gave his thoughts on the Jets' offense based on it.

"(I see) a team that wants to run the ball. A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] got hurt and it turned into a team where [it's] like panic mode, almost. That's what I see, at least. They've got great running backs, so now they're just trying to pound it. Pound and ground. I feel like the running backs have been rolling. Like I said, three great ones, so I feel like that's their game plan," Gay Jr. said.

Ironically, though, Wilson had possibly his best passing performance of the year against the Chiefs, throwing for 245 yards and two touchdowns.