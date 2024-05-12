Chiefs named as "ideal fit" for former Saints veteran wide receiver

The Kansas City Chiefs remain on the lookout for improvements in the wide receiver group, and while it's difficult to sign players who could really make a difference after the draft, some interesting names are still available due to some slight concerns, such as an extensive injury record or their age.

Michael Thomas, the former Offensive Player of the Year with the New Orleans Saints but who has struggled with a foot injury over the past few years, remains unsigned. He became a free agent after four seasons without playing at his best, but John Dillon from The Chiefs Wire believes that the veteran receiver would be an interesting fit in Kansas City:

It wasn’t long ago that Thomas was considered one of the NFL’s best wide receivers, but injuries have derailed his career. The Chiefs haven’t shown any interest in him, but if he's healthy and able to pass a physical, Thomas could be an ideal fit for Kansas City.

What happened to Michael Thomas? Can the Chiefs sign him?

The last time he was healthy, Thomas was the best wide receiver in football. The 2019 season was special from him, leading the league in basically every category and helping a declining Drew Brees into another great season.

Since then, however, Thomas' level has dropped massively. He hurt his foot during Week 1 of the pandemic-ravaged 2020 season, and never returned to his special level. He didn't play in 2021, only played in three games in 2022 and struggled again in 2023, although he was able to still make a difference in some games.

What seemed to be a simple ankle issue became a four-year problem for Thomas. Those who are expecting to see the best version of the wide receiver aren't going to be happy, as his best days are clearly behind him. The hope is that he's a useful X receiver.

It should be remembered that the Chiefs are set to miss Rashee Rice for a long period, as the wide receiver is embroiled in two legal problems and will be put into the NFL's Personel Conduct Policy. The expectation is that he'll miss at least six games.

