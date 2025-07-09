Matt Nagy has had the rare luxury during his NFL career of coaching Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce at different points. He was a member of the Philadelphia Eagles' staff when they drafted Jason and has also been an offensive coach for the Kansas City Chiefs with Travis. With both teams he was working under head coach Andy Reid.

He is currently serving as the offensive coordinator of the Chiefs entering the 2025 NFL season, his third consecutive year in this role. He recently appeared on an episode of the New Heights podcast during the season, where he sat down to discuss various topics with the Kelce brothers.

At one point during their conversation, Travis referenced that Matt Nagy must have known that Jason was a "f***ing psychopath" when he was drafted by the Eagles. He agreed with the assessment, while also giving his own thoughts on the legendary offensive lineman.

Nagy explained:

"Yes, a psycho. But with Jace, here's a guy that comes in as a sixth-round draft pick, but you could tell right away that he had so much damn trust in his ability and who he was, and that he was going to outwork everybody. He was going to be so coachable and was just going to fight you to the end, man. He was going to fight you, literally."

"You both have that, and that's a DNA thing. Not all kids have that, but you guys have it ... I'm like Coach Reid on a lower level. I got to see both of you come in as rookies. I got to be with you guys throughout this journey, and I'm so lucky, because you guys took it to the max."

Matt Nagy admitted to feeling extremely lucky that he got the opportunity to coach both of the Kelces and got to do so during their rookie seasons along with Andy Reid. They did so with two different teams and likely had a major say in scouting both of them, so Nagy knows them better thanmost.

Matt Nagy coaching career explored

Chiefs' Matt Nagy

Matt Nagy began his NFL coaching career in 2008 as an intern with the Philadelphia Eagles under head coach Andy Reid. After two years in this role, he was promoted to an assistant coach and spent three more seasons with the team.

Prior to the 2013 season when Reid departed the Eagles for the Kansas City Chiefs, he brought Nagy with him and made him the quarterbacks coach. He spent four years in this position, including coaching Alex Smith and Patrick Mahomes, before spending the 2017 season as their offensiove coordinator.

His success under Reid resulted in him being hired as the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2018. He stayed in this position for four seasons and made two appearances in the NFL Playoffs. He returned to the Chiefs after being fired by the Bears, where he continues to serve on Reid's staff.

