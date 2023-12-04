Chiefs offense led by Patrick Mahomes ‘looks broken and boring’, claims Kevin Wildes

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs suffered a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13. The Chiefs offense once again struggled and this time their elite defense was not able to bail them out.

Mahomes threw an interception in the fourth quarter which completely tilted the game in Packers' favor. There was a lot of miscommunication between Mahomes and the Chiefs receivers, which allowed the Packers to win.

Running back Isiah Pacheco had a big game but unfortunately, that was not enough. Recently Kevin Wildes talked about the struggles of the defending Super Bowl champion's offense and pointed out big flaws.

Here's what Wildes said on First Things First:

“Alright, so the offense looks broken. It looks broken and boring. Okay, so here's 2022 vs 2023 through 12 games, a full touchdown less in production, almost 60 fewer passing yards, passes are a full yard short, and eight fewer touchdowns."

"Mahomes’ passer rating is 95 which is better than Justin Fields, lower than Josh Allen by a few points, and a full 10 points lower than Purdy and Dak at the top. If you score 21 points you can beat the Chiefs. Last few games Packers 19, Raiders 31… 17 against the Eagles, 14 against the Dolphins, offensive points, nine against the Broncos, it doesn't feel good.”

In the loss to the Packers, Patrick Mahomes threw for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. He completed 63.6% of his throws with a passer rating of just 79.1.

As mentioned by Kevin Wildes, the Chiefs' quarterback's stats are certainly down from last season, and it has been largely due to the players around him. Against the Packers, Pacheco finished with 110 rushing yards and a touchdown while Travis Kelce had just four receptions for 81 yards.

Rashee Rice has continued to impress but Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have been quite disappointing this season.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will face a big test in Week 14

Patrick Mahomes: Kansas City Chiefs v Green Bay Packers

In Week 14, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will face a challenging match against the Buffalo Bills. If the Chiefs want to stay in the race for the first seed in the AFC, they must win this game.

If the Chiefs lose, Mahomes may have to play his first playoff game away from home, except for the Super Bowls. The Chiefs have a lot to figure out before their big game, as the Bills are also hungry for a win to stay alive in the race to the playoffs.

So far in his career, Mahomes is 1-2 against the Bills in the regular season. In those three games, he has thrown for 835 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions with a passer rating of 88.7. (StatMuse)

