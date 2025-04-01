Chiefs owner Clark Hunt gets 100% real on Donald Trump inviting team to White House

The Kansas City Chiefs' hopes of becoming the first team to three-peat as Super Bowl champions were crushed brutally, as the Philadelphia Eagles thrashed them 40-22 and hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Their loss meant they also missed out on the chance to be the first NFL team to visit the White House as Super Bowl winners in President Donald Trump's second term in office.

However, the Commander-in-Chief made a surprise announcement last week and invited the Chiefs' 2019 team that finished the season as champions to celebrate that win at the White House. Their trip to Washington to commemorate the win was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Trump is keen on ensuring that roster gets its day at the President's House.

Kansas City hadn't formally announced whether they intended to accept the invite. However, owner Clark Hunt confirmed at the NFL's owners meeting that the franchise planned on sending its player to the White House. He said on Monday:

“We’re very honored that the president would think about us, going back to the 2019 season, when we didn’t get to go to the White House. We certainly would like to try to figure out how to make that happen.”

Hunt highlighted the logistical challenge of sending the 2019 Super Bowl-winning roster to Washington but claimed the team is actively figuring it out:

“We have six players from that roster that are still on the team. We’re working through those (details) with the White House. Hopefully, we’ll be able to make it work. It was completely unexpected. It was very, very thoughtful of him.”

The 2019 Chiefs roster won't be the only team celebrating a Super Bowl win at the White House this offseason as the Eagles have also accepted their invite.

