Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia celebrates 'favorite son' Knobel's 23rd birthday with heartfelt note

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, celebrated the 23rd birthday of their son, Knobel, in a heartfelt post on social media on Monday. She posted several pictures of him, recapping memorable moments over the years.

She even penned a long, heartfelt caption, in which she sent her best wishes to Knobel. Tavia posted a selfie with her son sitting in a car. She wore a floral-printed white dress, while Knobel donned a white suit.

"Happy 23rd Birthday to our favorite son and forever MVP! It’s hard having you so far from home, but we couldn’t be more proud of the man you’re becoming in the heart of NYC—working hard, chasing your dreams, and standing strong in your convictions and faith," she wrote.

"We miss your quick wit, deep thoughts, and big hugs, but we’re cheering you on every step of the way. This season of hard work and sacrifice is just that—a season. Stay faithful, keep your eyes on what matters most, and trust that God is preparing you for even greater things ahead," she added.

She also shared a sweet picture of Knobel with his father. They were both standing by the side of a road, wearing formal outfits. The last slide caught people’s attention as Tavia posted a snap from her son's childhood of him holding a puppy.

Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, also celebrated son Knobel’s graduation in a heartfelt post

Knobel Hunt graduated from Southern Methodist University with a BBA in Finance degree earlier this year. On May 18, Tavia Hunt shared some beautiful pictures of the big day on her Instagram account. She posted snapshots from the graduation ceremony along with a long caption.

"This milestone—your college graduation—is more than a celebration of what you’ve accomplished; it’s a marker of how far you’ve come. The road hasn’t always been smooth, but you’ve kept going, and that matters more than perfection. Through every high and low, God has been writing a story in you—one of growth, resilience, and redemption," she wrote.

Tavia Hunt posted a family picture in the first slide of the post. Knobel was wearing his graduation cap and gown, holding his degree, posing alongside his parents and both sisters, Gracie and Ava. The Hunt family’s boys donned blue outfits, while the girls wore matching red outfits.

Clark Hunt and Tavia are blessed with three children. Their eldest daughter, Gracie Hunt, was born in 1999. She is into modeling and was the winner of Miss Texas Teen International in 2016. In 2002, they welcomed Knobel Hunt, and in 2005, their younger daughter, Ava, was born.

