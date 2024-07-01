Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia flags PSA highlighting 'danger to democracy' as 2024 Presidential race heats up

Clark Hunt and his wife Tavia Hunt rarely speak on matters outside their purview. However, with the 2024 Presidential elections just around the corner, Tavia Hunt delivered a message to potential voters with her Instagram story.

A few days after the first Presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump concluded, Tavia Hunt made sure that the voters were aware of the issue of untrustworthy news with a viral compilation video.

The video, which is more than six years old, features segments from multiple channels throughout America repeating a scripted warning to viewers to stay clear of poorly sourced news. This compilation gained notoriety due to coming off as ingenuine and coordinated. Tavia Hunt reposted this video on her Instagram story with the caption:

“Anytime someone says you’re crazy for thinking the media is trying to manipulate us show them this.”

On top of that, the queen of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom wrote on the story:

“This is extremely dangerous to our democracy. #msm. Search for unbiased and diverse news sources.”

Screenshot of Tavia Hunt's Instagram story

This compilation was originally made by Dead Spin and has been reposted by many accounts over the years. According to CNN, it was a result of Sinclair Broadcasting Group making their news anchors read the same script. The Sinclair group owns news divisions of Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS and more.

Which political party do the Chiefs owners Tavia and Clark Hunt support?

The Hunt family including Tavia and Clark Hunt are valued to be more than $24.8 billion as per Forbes. According to CNBC, the family has donated approximately $900K to conservative-leaning and mostly Republican party members Over the last decade.

Clark Hunt has donated more than $200K in federal campaigns for Republicans since 2016. However, no member of the Hunt family has donated any money to any of the Presidential candidates since 2015.

Former president Donald Trump has criticized the NFL on several occasions and has not received a single dollar from the Hunt family. As of now, the information is unavailable regarding whether Clark or Tavia Hunt have donated to any of the presidential candidates in this election.

