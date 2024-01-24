Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia raves about Taylor Swift's seamless transition into Chiefs Kingdom: Report

Taylor Swift has turned millions of heads toward the game of football, specifically the Kansas City Chiefs. If nothing else, a core story of the 2023-2024 season has been the rise of the Chiefs into the mainstream media at an even higher level.

Back in the day, non-football fans were effectively forced to know who Tom Brady was. Today, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have slipped into the role. The rise of the team into the mainstream zeitgeist has been a delight to Tavia Hunt, Clark Hunt's wife, who shot a complement Swift's way, per Femail.

"It's been exciting to see Taylor embrace NFL apparel and how she uniquely showcases her fandom and style. She has beautiful taste and keeps it interesting between sporty chic and trendy fun vibes. Most of all, I love how much Taylor enjoys game day and how her interest has introduced the Chiefs to so many new female fans."

Taylor Swift's presence splits NFL fanbases

Taylor Swift at 2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals

Travis Kelce's girlfriend wasn't an NFL storyline when the first preseason game took place in August, but it could be for the final game in February. Throughout the season, the league has brought in seas of new fans to share the sport with as a result of Taylor Swift's addition.

The addition of new fans via the Swift phenomenon has rubbed millions of hardcore fans the wrong way as the camera continues to cut to the music star during games. Now, with one of the two games featuring Swift's Kansas City Chiefs, potentially two-thirds of the games remaining on the calendar will feature the pop star.

The addition of new fans to the sport and the hardcore fan's resulting disgust is not unlike a phenomenon that happened in the video game space between 2005 and roughly 2015. Back then, the Nintendo Wii and mobile gaming introduced video games to millions of new players who had never given the medium a shot.

Hardcore gamers were horrified to learn that the medium was getting "invaded" by the casual gamer. Of course, despite a plethora of online protests, the casual gamer has either stuck around long enough to morph into a hardcore gamer or abandoned the medium entirely.

Could Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce fans morph into the next generation of hardcore fans or will they skip town in the coming years?