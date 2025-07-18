  • home icon
  Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife Tavia shares emotional 2-word message as daughter Gracie goes IG official with BF

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares emotional 2-word message as daughter Gracie goes IG official with BF

By Bethany Cohen
Published Jul 18, 2025 15:38 GMT
NFL: JUN 15 Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Championship Ring Ceremony - Source: Getty
Tavia and Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie is thriving in her new relationship - Source: Getty

Gracie Hunt has revealed more details about her new relationship. For the last few months, she has hinted and gave glimpses of her new beau, Derek Green, but has yet to fully show his face.

Hunt posted a short video on Instagram on Thursday set to Taylor Swift's song, "You Belong With Me." She shared that she and Green have been friends since 2017, and in the caption, she used the "You Look Happier" social media trend. Hunt also referred to Green as her "best friend."

"Friends since 2017," Hunt wrote.
Gracie's mother, Tavia Hunt, dropped heartfelt thoughts on her daughter's new relationship. Tavia, Clark Hunt's wife, is estatic about Gracie's romance with Derek Green.

"I’m crying 😭❤️😍🔥," Tavia wrote.
Derek is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. Derek played college football for Southern Methodist University and now works as an operations manager.

Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie shared message of healing while enjoying time with boyfriend Derek

Last weekend, Gracie Hunt posted a message of healing while giving a glimpse of quality time with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The former Miss Kansas USA, shared a photo of herself with the sun setting over a mountainous terrain in the background. Among the photos in the Instagram carousel was a photo of her with Green.

The caption gave a sense of a healing journey for Gracie, insinuating that it's what the new relationship is giving her.

"The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same. 🤍," Gracie wrote on Sunday.

Clark Hunt's oldest daughter dated Cody Keith during the 2024 NFL season, but their relationship ended last March. Each season, Gracie gives her 642,0000 Instagram followers a look at her gameday outfits and experiences at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen

Bethany Cohen is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda, with a rich prior 15-year experience in the sports writing industry, primarily covering the MLB and MiLB. She majored in Communications from the University of South Florida and has previously worked for top companies such as Examiner.com and Legends on Deck.

Bethany owes her NFL allegiance to the Pittsburgh Steelers owing to their long-standing tradition and competitiveness. She is a fan of old stalwarts such as Terry Bradshaw and Franco Harris and would love to watch them in the 1970s if she manages to get her hand on a time machine. She also acknowledges the greatness of modern icons like T.J. Watt for his desire to continuously improve despite being on top. She admires coaches Mike Tomlin and Andy Reid for their longevity and success.

The ace reporter credits her knowledge and love for the sport to be her biggest reporting strengths. Prior fact-checking is a big component of her process and she always scours through additional sources to ensure complete accuracy in her content.

Super Bowl XLIII, when the Steelers won the the grand prize after Santonio Holmes’ epic catch in the end zone with just seconds left on the clock is etched in Bethany’s memory forever. When she is free of her professional commitments, she likes to attend sports events and music concerts.

