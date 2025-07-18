Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife Tavia shares emotional 2-word message as daughter Gracie goes IG official with BF

Gracie Hunt has revealed more details about her new relationship. For the last few months, she has hinted and gave glimpses of her new beau, Derek Green, but has yet to fully show his face.Hunt posted a short video on Instagram on Thursday set to Taylor Swift's song, &quot;You Belong With Me.&quot; She shared that she and Green have been friends since 2017, and in the caption, she used the &quot;You Look Happier&quot; social media trend. Hunt also referred to Green as her &quot;best friend.&quot;&quot;Friends since 2017,&quot; Hunt wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGracie's mother, Tavia Hunt, dropped heartfelt thoughts on her daughter's new relationship. Tavia, Clark Hunt's wife, is estatic about Gracie's romance with Derek Green.&quot;I’m crying 😭❤️😍🔥,&quot; Tavia wrote.Tavia Hunt shared her happiness for daughter Gracie (image credit: instagram.graciehunt)Derek is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Trent Green. Derek played college football for Southern Methodist University and now works as an operations manager.Clark Hunt's daughter Gracie shared message of healing while enjoying time with boyfriend DerekLast weekend, Gracie Hunt posted a message of healing while giving a glimpse of quality time with her boyfriend, Derek Green. The former Miss Kansas USA, shared a photo of herself with the sun setting over a mountainous terrain in the background. Among the photos in the Instagram carousel was a photo of her with Green.The caption gave a sense of a healing journey for Gracie, insinuating that it's what the new relationship is giving her.&quot;The sky doesn’t rush to heal—but it never stops shining. We’re learning to do the same. 🤍,&quot; Gracie wrote on Sunday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostClark Hunt's oldest daughter dated Cody Keith during the 2024 NFL season, but their relationship ended last March. Each season, Gracie gives her 642,0000 Instagram followers a look at her gameday outfits and experiences at Kansas City Chiefs games.