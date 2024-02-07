Chiefs owner Clark Hunt sets record straight on Andy Reid's future amid retirement rumors

Clark Hunt has expressed his confidence in the Kansas City Chiefs' current coaching situation.

Andy Reid, the team's current head coach, is turning 66 in March; and he has thus been facing questions about his future. But speaking during 2024 Super Bowl media day, he said that now was not the right time to retire, invoking something his parents told him in his youth:

"They said, 'You'll know when it's time,' and I'm ready to go right now. Let's go."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Chiefs' principal owner and CEO Clark Hunt has a similar notion. Speaking to Chris Russo on Tuesday's episode of Mad Dog Unleashed, he said the reports of Reid considering retirement surprised him:

"...I have no sense from Andy that he's ready to retire... He loves what he's doing. I know he's energized by the team that he has. I know he loves coaching Patrick Mahomes. He's got a generational quarterback. So I look forward to having Andy as our head coach for many more years."

Expand Tweet

Clark Hunt understands security issues with Taylor Swift's presence at Chiefs games

In the same podcast appearance, Clark Hunt discussed his thoughts on Taylor Swift's highly-publicized and heavily-covered relationship with Travis Kelce.

It is no secret that the "love story" between the star tight end and multi-platinum pop star has been very divisive. While supporters believe it has helped to elevate the NFL's profile in an era of middling TV ratings, the detractors claim it has overshadowed the actual in-game coverage.

And Hunt can count himself as a member of the former camp, making sure to praise her security detail that has been responsible for keeping spectators ruly when she attends games:

"Obviously, anywhere she goes is a security issue. And it's something that we've helped her security team handle when she comes to games in Kansas City. And I know the visiting teams that we played this year where she showed up have had to do the same things.

"She has a really talented security team. They liaison with our security team, and we make sure we get her into and out of the stadium safely."

Expand Tweet

As of this writing, Swift is in Tokyo for the resumption of the Eras Tour. The leg there ends on February 10 JST, two days before 2024 Super Bowl.