Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt drops 4-word message as ex-Broncos QB Tim Tebow and wife announce their baby's gender

Former Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the gender reveal of their upcoming baby. They shared the news through social media and received warm wishes from family, friends, and followers.

One of the congratulatory messages was from Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia Hunt. She also expressed her excitement over the news and commented,

“One blessed little girl!💗🎀🎊🙏🏼”

Tavia Hunt's comments on Tim Tebow's post

Demi tagged her husband in the Instagram post on March 5 with the caption,

“Baby Tebow is a… GIRL! 🎀🩷🕊️ Our greatest blessing. We’ve been praying for her long before we knew her, and we’re beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can’t wait to meet you, baby girl! 🥹”

Tim Tebow played five seasons in the NFL. He spent the first two with the Denver Broncos, who drafted him in the first round in 2010.

In 2019, he got engaged to Demi-Leigh, a South African model who won Miss Universe 2017. Tim and Demi got married in 2020, and this will be their first child.

Tim Tebow shows gratitude towards God for his daughter

In a statement to E! news, Tim and Demi expressed gratitude towards God for their happiness.

“We can't wait to meet our baby girl and are excited for all the big milestones and little moments in between," they said. "Getting to watch her grow each day and become the person God created her to be will be such a gift.”

Their gratitude towards God was also reflected in their caption,

“The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25:4-5: Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long.”

Tebow retired from football in 2021 and is now pursuing a career in politics. A devoted Christian by faith, Tim probably met Tavia during a charity event organized by the Hunt family in 2020. Since then, he has been working towards the protection of children via his Renewed Hope Act.

