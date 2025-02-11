Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt sends Patrick Mahomes a message after crushing Super Bowl loss

Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, sent an emotional message to Patrick Mahomes after the loss in Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs were the favorites to win against the Eagles and make history by becoming the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.

After the loss, Mahomes thanked the fans and promised the team would "continue to work and try" to improve. The NFL shared Mahomes' post on Instagram, which Tavia later reshared.

Along with the post, Tavia jotted a motivating caption.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's our QB1!!❤️🙏 God bless you @patrickmahomes. Win as a team. Lose as a team," she wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still from Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt's Instagram story/@taviahunt

Patrick Mahomes was disappointed with the Chiefs' loss and blamed himself.

Trending

“I take ownership in the loss, probably more than any one in my career. I put us in some bad spots," Mahomes said (via USA Today).

It was Mahomes' fifth Super Bowl appearance.

Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt shares emotional post after the Super Bowl 59 loss

Tavia Hunt attends the team's games and actively shares about her outings on social media. She attended Super Bowl 59 with her family.

Following the loss, Tavia shared a post on Instagram, recapping the season. She posted several pictures from Super Bowl 59, along with an emotional caption.

"Heartbroken, but so incredibly grateful.🙏🏼 This season, this journey, and all the joy along the way have been a blessing. Chiefs Kingdom, you are the best fans. We don’t hang our heads—and we take the high road. Adversity makes us stronger, and we will lean in, learn, and grow from it."

Hunt further thanked the people of New Orleans for their support.

"A special thank you to the people of New Orleans for their kindness and hospitality, and to all the fans, friends, and family who traveled to support us. I’m also thankful for those who worked tirelessly to ensure a safe and well-planned weekend."

The Chiefs previously faced the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, with the Chiefs winning 38-35. On Sunday, the Eagles prevented the Chiefs from winning three consecutive championships.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.