Chiefs owner's wife Tavia Hunt tears into conspiracy theories over NFL referees favouring Kansas City

Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt's wife, Tavia Hunt, had a fiery response to widespread conspiracy theories about their team over alleged referee bias in their recent win over the Houston Texans.

On Sunday, she reposted Daily Arrowhead's post on her Instagram story where the account shared the hot take of former NFL official and rules expert Walt Anderson and a relatable meme in a carousel post.

“They love to credit the refs with our wins. But look at the actual facts,” Hunt wrote in the caption on the overlay.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @TaviaHunt)

The controversy concerns roughing the passer and unnecessary roughness calls against the Texans, both directed at QB Patrick Mahomes. While some NFL fans believe that the penalties were questionable, others feel they were part of a broader scheme to tilt the game in favor of the Chiefs.

As per Anderson's rationale behind the call:

"When the defenders come in, and when they end up coming in face to face, if there's contact to the head of the quarterback, that's probably gonna be called by the officials."

Additionally, he clarified that while replay could assist in the case of incidental contact, the hits on Patrick were deemed "forcible" and thus warranted penalties.

In sync with this logic, the meme in the Daily Arrowhead's IG carousel post humorously portrayed the Texans as falling off their proverbial bike and blaming the refs for their poor performance rather than their own mistakes.

Considering Anderson's explanation, Tavia Hunt corrected that the Chiefs' win came down to skill and not referee favoritism.

Chiefs have seen the least help from officials since Patrick Mahomes took over

While many people think the Kansas City Chiefs get special treatment from referees, new stats show that’s far from the truth.

Since Patrick Mahomes became the starting quarterback in 2018, Kansas City has been one of the most penalized teams in the NFL.

The Chiefs have earned the most penalty yards in the league. It means they get flagged more often than almost anyone else. This goes against the idea that referees are giving them a break.

They also rank 21st in Total Penalty Margin.

If you look at specific types of penalties, the team is ranked 32nd in Offensive Penalties and 31st in Defensive Penalties.

