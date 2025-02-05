Chiefs partner with $120,000,000 Heat President as chance for 'Three-Peat' nears: Report

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Heat president Pat Riley reportedly have a deal in place to use the phrase "Three-Peat" ahead of Super Bowl 59. The Chiefs have a chance to be the first team to three-peat in NFL history. Riley, who is worth $120 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, has six trademarks surrounding the words three-peat.

However, according to Darren Rovell of Cllct, trademark attorney John Aldrich told the reporter that there is an agreement in place with the Chiefs to use "Three-Peat" if it happens. What kind of royalty Riley will receive is unknown. But, whatever money Riley makes is expected to go to the Pat Riley Family Foundation.

The report says the deal would allow Fanatics, New Era, Wilson, Riddell and Wincraft to make products that are exclusively sold at the Chiefs store.

Riley first filed for "Three-Peat" at the start of the 1988-89 season. Although while he was a coach he never won three straight, he was able to strike deals to allow the Chicago Bulls, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Lakers and now he has struck a similar deal with the Chiefs.

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes plans on winning every year

Since becoming the starting quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has already become an all-time great.

Mahomes has won three Super Bowls and has a chance to win his fourth, including third-straight. The goal every year is to win the Super Bowl for the signal-caller.

"The philosophy was 'Win every year' and we've done a good job of that. ... They're going to do what they feel like is the value of the guy they're trying to get," Mahomes said, via ESPN.

"They're going to try and maybe overspend a little bit, but they're not going to go crazy to where you're going to be hurting [future seasons]. I want to be able to win it every year I'm here.

"It'll be something I look back at the end of my career if we're able to go out there and get that,'' Mahomes said of a three-peat. "But at the same time, you just treat it as one ... Super Bowl run, which is always hard to do.''

The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites to defeat the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

