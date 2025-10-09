Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses desperation after blowing lead to Jaguars in Week 5

Patrick Mahomes was set up after a slow September to take things up a notch and get the perennial AFC leaders on track. However, against an opponent the team has historically not had much trouble against, the Kansas City Chiefs ran out of gas, blowing a 14-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.On the precipice of Week 6, the quarterback was asked about his status as the team's leading rusher. Mahomes first said that he was fine with it, but then appeared to hint at a desire for more from his running backs in a clip posted on X on Wednesday by Sports Radio 810.&quot;However we win football games, I don't care how that looks, but it doesn't look like that's helping us right now.&quot;Heading into the Week 6 primetime tilt against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback has 190 yards on the ground, outpacing running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Of course, the style of offense is as much to blame as the running backs themselves.The Chiefs are currently running an unapologetically clear running back by committee. Hunt and Pacheco are just four carries apart, with Hunt technically leading the way. Hunt has 164 yards while Pacheco has 163 yards. Had Andy Reid elected to give the majority of carries to Hunt or Pacheco this season, this most likely would not have been a concern for reporters.Instead of pointing this out, Mahomes appeared to back into using it as a call to action, seemingly siding against his backs. He also might not have been aware of his running back split in the moment, but that would betray something far worse about his preparation process.Patrick Mahomes in danger of falling to worst career record everPatrick Mahomes at Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyAfter succumbing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes is 2-3, tied for his worst career record at one under .500. In 2021, Mahomes was 3-4 heading into November, when a win on the first day of the month brought him back to .500 at 4-4. The quarterback has never been two games under .500.The Chiefs face the 4-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football with the danger of falling to 2-4. With a loss and a Las Vegas Raiders win against the 1-4 Tennessee Titans coupled with Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers wins, Patrick Mahomes could find himself tied with the Raiders at the bottom of the AFC West.Of course, with a win and Broncos and Chargers losses, the division could be wrapped up in a three-way tie.Many would argue that the Lions were the tougher game between the Jaguars and Lions, and the Chiefs already stumbled against the easier opponent. Either way, fans will get another up-close look at what could be an early final stand for the three-time defending AFC champions.With a win, Patrick Mahomes would be on a .500 pace, somewhat in line with what happened in 2021, when the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship. With a loss, the Chiefs would be in uncharted territory. Could fans be watching a dynasty fall?