  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses desperation after blowing lead to Jaguars in Week 5

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses desperation after blowing lead to Jaguars in Week 5

By Ian Van Roy
Modified Oct 09, 2025 17:29 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Jacksonville Jaguars - Source: Getty
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes expresses desperation after blowing lead to Jaguars in Week 5 - Source: Getty

Patrick Mahomes was set up after a slow September to take things up a notch and get the perennial AFC leaders on track. However, against an opponent the team has historically not had much trouble against, the Kansas City Chiefs ran out of gas, blowing a 14-point lead to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5.

Ad

On the precipice of Week 6, the quarterback was asked about his status as the team's leading rusher. Mahomes first said that he was fine with it, but then appeared to hint at a desire for more from his running backs in a clip posted on X on Wednesday by Sports Radio 810.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"However we win football games, I don't care how that looks, but it doesn't look like that's helping us right now."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Heading into the Week 6 primetime tilt against the Detroit Lions, the quarterback has 190 yards on the ground, outpacing running backs Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. Of course, the style of offense is as much to blame as the running backs themselves.

The Chiefs are currently running an unapologetically clear running back by committee. Hunt and Pacheco are just four carries apart, with Hunt technically leading the way. Hunt has 164 yards while Pacheco has 163 yards. Had Andy Reid elected to give the majority of carries to Hunt or Pacheco this season, this most likely would not have been a concern for reporters.

Ad

Instead of pointing this out, Mahomes appeared to back into using it as a call to action, seemingly siding against his backs. He also might not have been aware of his running back split in the moment, but that would betray something far worse about his preparation process.

Patrick Mahomes in danger of falling to worst career record ever

Patrick Mahomes at Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Patrick Mahomes at Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

After succumbing to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Patrick Mahomes is 2-3, tied for his worst career record at one under .500. In 2021, Mahomes was 3-4 heading into November, when a win on the first day of the month brought him back to .500 at 4-4. The quarterback has never been two games under .500.

Ad

The Chiefs face the 4-1 Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football with the danger of falling to 2-4. With a loss and a Las Vegas Raiders win against the 1-4 Tennessee Titans coupled with Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Chargers wins, Patrick Mahomes could find himself tied with the Raiders at the bottom of the AFC West.

Of course, with a win and Broncos and Chargers losses, the division could be wrapped up in a three-way tie.

Ad

Many would argue that the Lions were the tougher game between the Jaguars and Lions, and the Chiefs already stumbled against the easier opponent. Either way, fans will get another up-close look at what could be an early final stand for the three-time defending AFC champions.

With a win, Patrick Mahomes would be on a .500 pace, somewhat in line with what happened in 2021, when the Chiefs reached the AFC Championship. With a loss, the Chiefs would be in uncharted territory. Could fans be watching a dynasty fall?

About the author
Ian Van Roy

Ian Van Roy

Twitter icon

Ian brings with him more than 6.5 years of sports writing experience to the Sportskeeda NFL team. He played offensive line in middle school and high school, and also made it to the top 0% matchmaking ranking in MUT play in Madden.

He possesses the quality of identifying unique story angles from quotes in press conferences, social media and interviews. He assimilates facts for his stories with a lawyer-like precision and verifies each and every piece of information.

Ian admires Peyton Manning for his ability to beat teams with his mind despite not being the best athlete, and is also a fan of Tom Brady. The Denver Broncos are his favorite team, and their Super Bowl 50 win in Manning’s last game is etched in his memory forever. Bill Belichick is his all-time favorite coach.

He has also grown to admire the Los Angeles Rams mainly because he and Cooper Kupp went to the same college, Eastern Washington University, with both finishing their college careers at the same time.

In his career so far, Ian has had the privilege of exclusively interviewing Los Angeles Rams General Manager Les Snead, Kwity Paye of the Indianpolis Colts and Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jamari Thrash. When not writing, he likes to play video games and be outdoors.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ian Van Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications