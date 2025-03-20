Chiefs projected to pair Xavier Worthy with another speedster in Yahoo’s mock draft

The Kansas City Chiefs traded up to select Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL Draft and they are now predicted to draft another Texas Longhorns receiver.

Worthy was a star receiver at Texas as he was a deep ball threat and had success as a rookie with the Chiefs. In Yahoo's latest mock draft, NFL writers Nate Trice and Charles McDonald predicted the Chiefs would draft Matthew Golden, a receiver from Texas:

"Offensive line is very much in play here, and there are some interesting names the Chiefs could look at. They instead dip their pen back into the Longhorn ink and take another Texas wide receiver in Golden.

"He is a smooth athlete who can win against press. He would give Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense yet another weapon to open things up, beat man coverage and hold the fort until Rashee Rice returns from injury."

Golden transferred to Texas for the 2024 season to replace the void of Worthy who was off to the NFL. With the Longhorns, he recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

At the NFL Combine, Golden also showed off his speed as he ran a 4.29-second 40-yard dash. It was the fastest time out of all the draft-eligible receivers but did fall short of Worthy's 4.21 last year.

However, if the Chiefs can pair Golden with Worthy, it would add another explosive target for Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense.

Chiefs will think 'outside of the box' at 2025 NFL Draft

Kansas City will have the 31st overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and will have eight picks total.

Ahead of the draft, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said the team will have to think outside of the box due to how many late picks they have and picking so late in the first round.

"It becomes more difficult, and that's why the league is so great," Veach said, via ChiefsWire. "The more you win, the harder it's supposed to be, and so when you have a bunch of guys who are the top of the market for their position, and you pick last or close to last every year, it becomes very challenging.

"We just have to think outside the box and put some creative plans together."

The Chiefs have two third-round picks and three seventh-round picks but do not have a fifth or sixth-round pick.

