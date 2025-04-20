Chiefs projected to trade up with Ravens in Round 1 and draft 6'6", 331-pound OT as Patrick Mahomes' protector

The Kansas City Chiefs were just one win away from becoming the first team in modern NFL history to win three straight Super Bowl games. However, the Philadelphia Eagles had other plans, ruthlessly dispatching Patrick Mahomes and Co. in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs are now gearing up for the 2025 season, where they'll attempt to reclaim their spot as the league's best team. With the 2025 draft around the corner, NFL.com has the Chiefs making a trade with the Baltimore Ravens in order to move up and pick a protector for Mahomes.

According to Chad Reuter of Nfl.com, the Chiefs will select Aireontae Ersery with the 27th overall pick of the draft. The Chiefs snag the 6-foot-6 and 331 pounds offensive tackle by dealing a third-round selection to Baltimore.

Andy Reid's team will have an extra weapon on the offensive line with Ersery. It could prove crucial as the franchise aims to compete against the best teams in the NFL.

Chad Reuter also projects the Chiefs selecting Arkansas Razorbacks edge rusher Landon Jackson. Jackson could be off the board with the 59th overall pick, and he'd become Steve Spagnuolo's latest chess piece on defense.

What could Aireontae Ersery bring to the Chiefs?

Aireontae Ersery spent his entire college football career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He joined the team from Ruskin High School and slowly carved out a niche for himself on the O-line.

Ersery spent all five years of his collegiate career with the Golden Gophers, which is rather rare in the modern collegiate football landscape. Furthermore, he ended his stint with the 2024 Big Ten Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year award.

Ersery is a special athlete, and he'll be bringing an agile yet nimble presence to Andy Reid's offensive line. He excelled in track and field during high school, and still uses that agility to bamboozle unsuspecting opponents.

Furthermore, his length and wingspan should work wonders when he protects Patrick Mahomes from opposing pass rushers. The Chiefs might be getting a foundational piece for their next dynastic run.

Also, it's worth noting that Ersery grew up in Kansas City. His homegrown status could make the fans root for him even more during his rookie year and in the adaptation period that follows.

