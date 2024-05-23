Patrick Mahomes is, without a doubt, one of the greatest players in NFL history, and he is still only 28 years old. He has won three Super Bowl titles with the Kansas City Chiefs, each containing a landmark moment – the Jet Chip Wasp (a 44-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on 3rd-and-15) at LIV, a 10-point comeback on a sore ankle at LVII and a game-winning touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman in overtime at LVIII.

But outside the Big Game, what play does he cherish the most?

Speaking to Nick Wright on FS1's "First Things First" on Wednesday, he nominated a 4th-and-7 play against the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 (his first season as a starter):

"I was scrambling over to the right, and I just threw it back to the middle of field," Mahomes said. "I barely saw Tyreek and then he comes back to the ball, makes that catch. And that was kind of that first year when I'm trying to prove myself and to have that play in that moment was definitely a big one... I think that kind of jump started my career."

The Chiefs would go as far as the AFC Championship Game, their first of six straight, but lost to Tom Brady's New England Patriots, who would eventually win Super Bowl LIII.

Patrick Mahomes compares 2023-24 Mavericks to 2019-20 Chiefs

Everyone knows Patrick Mahomes as a prominent figure in Kansas City, both for his success with the Chiefs and his ingratiation to their urban area and culture. But he also considers himself a proud Texan.

He was born in Tyler, attended Whitehorse and Texas Tech, and is known to be a major fan of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. In that same interview, he compared that team's current roster, led by Slovenian superstar guard Luka Doncic, to the 2019 Chiefs squad that ended the franchise's 50-year title drought, instead of the 2023 version that Nick Wright had initially mentioned.

Mahomes said:

"That [Chiefs] defense kind of came on at the end of the season and made a lot of timely stops in timely fashion, and that's what got us over the edge. I was still young and hadn't won my first championship yet, and that could be Luka."

The Mavericks would go on to win Game 1 of the Western Conference finals 108-105 over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday. Mahomes was particularly active on X/Twitter as the game went on, saying:

