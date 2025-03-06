Chiefs’ Rashee Rice makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders flexing jewelry influencing QB’s tanking draft stock

All of the confidence and showing off that quarterback Shedeur Sanders has done is something that’s been earned. That’s according to Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice, who appeared on Thursday’s episode of “I AM ATHLETE” and was asked about the Colorado quarterback.

"I mean you know as far as flexing your jewellery, anything like that, I mean them boys earned it," Rice said (25:37). "It’s not like they’re doing anything wrong. They’re spending their money where they want to spend it."

Some people have been offended by Sanders’s confidence, but Rice believes he, like many prospects ahead of the draft, will be able to tone it down.

"Obviously, there’s a time and a place for certain things, and you know, as you get older, you’re just going to learn that and just depend on who you surround yourself with; he’s (Sanders) going to grow out of that for sure," Rice added. "I feel like jewellery don’t really mean nothing, everybody in the league got jewellery."

Rice, who won the Super Bowl LVIII in his first season with the Chiefs, injured his knee last season in a collision with star quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Week 4 and missed the rest of the campaign to undergo surgery.

Shedeur Sanders' draft stock dropping

Rashee Rice may not think Shedeur Sanders' actions and jewelry are a big deal but some reports indicate it might be to NFL teams.

“The Ringer’s” Todd McShay updated his mock draft for the opening round. Sanders is now in the middle of the pack at #16 on that board.

That’s a big jump from being in the top five by many people’s estimation last week and being one of the top two quarterbacks to be taken, along with Cam Ward. Sanders is considered a wild card heading into the draft, and some wonder if he’s too big of a gamble.

Sanders can improve that stock and change people’s minds later this month at the Colorado Pro Day.

