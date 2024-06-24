  • NFL
  • Chiefs release Isaiah Buggs one week after DL's arrest

Chiefs release Isaiah Buggs one week after DL's arrest

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Jun 24, 2024 15:25 GMT
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Chiefs release Isaiah Buggs one week after DL's arrest (Photo caption: Imagn)

After multiple arrests, Isaiah Buggs has finally been released by the Kansas City Chiefs. The defensive lineman is currently in jail as his bond was revoked. He has multiple active legal cases, but the Chiefs are taking football off his list of concerns as of Monday.

also-read-trending Trending

According to Tom Pelissero, the Chiefs told the DL that he was being released. Pelissero tweeted:

"Isaiah Buggs’ bond was revoked after his most recent arrest and he’s currently in jail as multiple legal cases play out. Bigger issues to worry about than football, and Kansas City is moving on."

The lineman and former Detroit Lions player was arrested one week ago, and now he no longer has an NFL team to call home. Buggs was on a one-year deal with the defending champions for $1.129 million.

Isaiah Buggs' arrest history paints distressing picture: Chiefs release DL amid multiple charges of domestic violence, burglary

Isaiah Buggs was first arrested in May 2024 on two misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. The defensive lineman denied these claims through his agent, who said via ESPN:

"Under no circumstance does Mr. Buggs condone the mistreatment of any animal. The dogs at issue did not belong to him, and he was unaware they remained at the property in question."

The legal troubles didn't end there, though. While he remained a Kansas City Chiefs player, he was arrested again on June 16 for domestic violence and burglary.

Isaiah Buggs has been released
Isaiah Buggs has been released

Again, Buggs vehemently denied these charges as well. Unfortunately, his bond was revoked for the incident and he is still in jail. As a result, the Chiefs opted to move on.

Buggs was a promising player who figured to play a key role in the reigning Super Bowl champions' defense. They relied on that defense to win the championship and retooled it with players such as Buggs. However, he will no longer get the chance to be a part of their attempted three-peat, as he is now a free agent and faces potentially serious legal penalties.

