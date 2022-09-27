EXCLUSIVE: "Carry that chip on my shoulder" - Chiefs rookie Isiah Pacheco reveals how almost going undrafted has fueled his hunger to excel in NFL 

During the three-day NFL draft in April, Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco didn't know if he was going to get selected. The four-year running back out of the University of Rutgers was selected with seven picks left in the draft by the Chiefs.

Pacheco said that as he neared the end of the draft, multiple teams were calling to say that they wanted him to sign as an undrafted free agent. Luckily for Pacheco, that didn't happen.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Pacheco said that he carries a chip on his shoulder. He is always determined to get out there and do his best. Here's how he put it:

"Absolutely. I got drafted in the seventh round but you know, obviously everyone wants to be a first-rounder or more. But for me though, it was more about the opportunity. Once I received the opportunity, I carried that chip on my shoulder and every opportunity I get out there I make the best of it on the field."

Isiah Pacheco shone in his NFL debut vs. the Arizona Cardinals

One of the more surprising Week 1 rookie debuts came in the Chiefs' game against the Arizona Cardinals. Isiah Pacheco, the third-string running back for the Chiefs, led the Kansas City rushing attack in Week 1. He recorded 62 yards on 12 carries against Arizona during the Chiefs' 44-21 victory.

Heading into the season, Pacheco didn't know he'd get such a workload. He said that his mindset going into Week 1 was to compete and do whatever he could to help the Chiefs win:

"Going into that game it was like we were the most prepared team you know. For me, I just wanted to go in there as whatever job I have to I’ll be able to do. I was going to do it, whatever the Chiefs wanted me to do. But so with me and the mind-set going into the game was winning and competing. So definitely once I got my number called to go on the offensive side of the ball, I was excited and I was ready to execute my butt off."

Isiah Pacheco has received less of a workload over the last two weeks. During their Week 2 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, he only recorded two carries for six yards. He saw three carries for nine yards in yesterday's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Pacheco could see an improved workload as the season goes on, and he's a rookie running back to watch this season.

