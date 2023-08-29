Chiefs roster projection: Which NFL stars could get cut in 2023? 

The deadline for final roster cuts is tomorrow, and the Kansas City Chiefs have some important decisions to make on their 53-man roster.

Without further ado, check our projection for the 53 players for Kansas City's 2023 season:

Kansas City Chiefs' 53-Man Roster Projection

Quarterback

Who's in: Patrick Mahomes, Blaine Gabbert, Shane Buechele

Who's out: Chris Oladukon

Maybe Oladukon will return to the practice squad, but the top three are set. If Patrick Mahomes goes down, the season is over.

Running back

Who's in: Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, La'Mical Perine

Who's out: Deneric Prince

I'm not ready yet to put Clyde Edwards-Helaire out of this list, but La'Mical Perine earned a roster spot with his preseason. Prince should make the practice squad.

Wide receiver

Who's in: Kadarius Toney, Justyn Ross, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson, Richie James, Skyy Moore, Rashee Rice

Who's out: Ty Frofrogle, Juwan Green, Cornell Powell, Nikko Remigio, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Ty Scott

No surprises here as well, as the Chiefs are looking to put together a balanced group. Smith-Marsette's career path is not looking great at the moment.

Tight end

Who's in: Travis Kelce, Blake Bell, Noah Grey

Who's out: Kendall Blanton, Matt Bushman, Izaiah Gathings

Many Chiefs fans believe that Blake Bell's roster spot is in jeopardy, but I still think he will make the initial 53. Jody Fortson is out of the season as he was placed on IR.

Offensive lineman

Who's in: Donovan Smith, Joe Thuney, Creed Humphrey, Trey Smith, Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Nick Allegretti, Prince Tega Wanogho, Darian Kinnard

Who's out: Jerome Carvin, Jason Godrick (IPP), Sebastian Gutierrez, Anderson Hardy, Austin Reiter.

The hardest guy to place here was Niang, who has talent and was a mid-round pick but has struggled to remain healthy. The starting five is one of the best in the league, giving Patrick Mahomes enough protection.

Defensive lineman

Who's in: George Karlaftis, Chris Jones, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Derrick Nnadi, Danny Shelton, Keondre Coburn, BJ Thompson, Tershawn Wharton, Malik Herring, Mike Danna (Charles Omenihu, suspended)

Who's out: Matt Dickerson, Phil Hoskins, Truman Jones, Joshua Kaindoh, Chris Williams, Daniel Wise.

Obviously, the Chiefs need to fix their situation with Chris Jones - he could be sent to the DID NOT REPORT list, but they haven't done so yet. It's not a group with many superstars, but the potential is huge.

Linebacker

Who's in: Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Willie Gay, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane.

Who's out: Cole Christiansen, Olakunle Fatukasi, Cam Jones.

Nothing to see here. This group has been set in stone for quite a while. Nick Bolton has emerged as a star in recent years.

Cornerback

Who's in: L'Jarius Sneed, Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams

Who's out: Nic Jones, DiCaprio Bootle, Ekow Boye-Doe, Kahlef Hailassie, Lamar Jackson, Duron Lowe, Isiah Norman, Reese Taylor

I'm not sure Nic Jones does not sneak in, but his current hand injury might put his roster spot under duress - a short-term IR after making the initial 53 is also a possibility.

Safety

Who's in: Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Mike Edwards, Deon Bush, Chamarri Conner

Who's out: Anthony Cook.

A diverse group with loads of depth, although without a superstar.

Special teams

Who's in: Harrison Butker, Tommy Townsend, James Winchester.

Who's out: None

The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the best special teams in the league.

