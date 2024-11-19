Chiefs star Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah reveals receiving Taylor Swift's handmade gift for newborn daughter

Apart from Patrick Mahome's wife Brittany, Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancée Chariah Gordon has also been inside Taylor Swift's close friend circle. The two have been spotted multiple times sharing VIP suites at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Chariah Gordon welcomed daughter Ci in April this year. Following her birthday, Gordon received a special gift from Taylor, the content of which the social media influencer revealed recently.

Talking about the same, during an interview with Glamour magazine on Monday, Gordon said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I haven't told nobody this, but she knitted my daughter a blanket in between her sets," Gordon said. "It's so freaking cute and so thoughtful. She said that her aunt did it for her when she was a kid and she wanted to do the same for me. So she, in between shows, was making blankets and getting my kids super near.”

Trending

During the interview, Chariah Gordon recalled her first meeting with Taylor Swift. According to Gordon, she met the 'Blank Space' singer for the first time at Chiefs star Travis Kelce's house.

"I actually got a chance to meet her at Trav’s house and she was just super, super sweet," Gordon said. "And since then we’ve been super cool. I call her my sis. That’s my sis."

"I forgot that she was even Taylor Swift, that’s how she makes you feel," Gordon said. "I wasn’t saying, ‘Oh my God, this is Taylor.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, this is one of my homegirls from back home.’ That’s how I felt. So I love it," she exclaimed.

Chariah Gordon opened up about sharing VIP suites at Chiefs games with Taylor Swift

Chariah Gordon and Taylor Swift have often shared VIP suites at Chiefs games. During an interview with PEOPLE earlier this month, the internet personality recalled her experience cheering for the Chiefs alongside Swift.

“That's just who she is ... She's fun, she's loving, she's sweet," Gordon said. "We have a good time, and we are there to support our men. She's just one of the sweetest people ever ... that's just that."

Talking about gifts, Chariah Gordon reportedly sent Taylor a special gift following the Kansas City Chiefs's 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.