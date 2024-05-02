Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes aims to match level of four QBs who inspire him including Tom Brady

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will enter the 2024 season looking to win a third-straight Super Bowl.

After defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes won his third Super Bowl in his career and his second in a row.

The reigning MVP made an appearance on Logan Paul's YouTube channel, Impaulsive, and he spoke about the four quarterbacks that have inspired him. Mahomes mentioned Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matthew Stafford and Tony Romo.

He spoke about Brady's pocket presence and watching Stafford, Rodgers and Romo's games growing up, saying that all four are good at moving in the pocket.

"I looked at Tom in his pocket movement, because even though he's not the fastest guy, he can move around in the pocket and get in places to throw," Mahomes said. "And then I watch Aaron a lot and I watch Matthew Stafford a lot, growing up. And as I was growing up, I was a big Cowboys fan so I watched Tony Romo too; so those guys can move around and I am trying to get on that list as well."

Patrick Mahomes lays the blueprint for how he can become the G.O.A.T.

Patrick Mahomes may only be 28 years old, but he's on the path of cementing G.O.A.T. status and has a chance to dethrone Tom Brady when it's all said and done.

Mahomes has three Super Bowls and three Super Bowl MVPs and has won league MVP twice in seven NFL seasons.

When asked what he has to do to cement G.O.A.T. status, Mahomes replied:

"I think I just have to do what I just did these first seven years. Three more times. Tom the fact that he if you ever look at his career from 40-45, that's in the Hall of Fame, just from those years. It's going to take consistency and longevity but at the end of the day, all you can do is go out there and try to win."

If he is able to play a long career and add a few more trophies, he could have a great chance of becoming the greatest player.

