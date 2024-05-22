Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes namedrops QBs he watches to stay on top of his game

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • NFL Playoff Chances 2024-25
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Fantasy Trade Analyzer
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes namedrops QBs he watches to stay on top of his game

Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes namedrops QBs he watches to stay on top of his game

By Henrique Bulio
Modified May 22, 2024 22:45 GMT
Super Bowl LVIII - San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs
Patrick Mahomes revealed he watches a lot of his rivals

For Patrick Mahomes to be the superstar that he is, it's not just born with natural talent: there's a lot of training and studying that goes with it, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback certainly watches a lot of film - nothing proves it more than how he dissects opposing defenses on the field.

Even as the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes spoke about the other quarterbacks he studies to understand what defenses are doing to stop them and how he takes the lessons into his game:

I like watching Josh [Allen] a lot. We play a lot of similar opponents, he plays a similar style of football that I do, so I always watch what the Bills do, and try to take from things that he does. I like watching CJ Stroud a lot now, he's been out there and he's making plays happen. And then I would say probably Joe [Burrow], just because we play the same teams, so watching him play definitely gives me some ideas of what we can do as an offense. I'm kind of the old guy now, and I have to kind of hold that title as the old guy, but I've tried to continue to do whatever I can to be the best that I can be.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to open their season against the Baltimore Ravens

Last year, the Chiefs' first game of the season was against the Detroit Lions, and while many expected an easy win to come, Kansas City - literally - dropped that game in an unexpected way. They recovered and made another Super Bowl run, but they know that winning last year with that receiving group was an anomaly.

Now, the mission will be even harder. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first game of the season, a rematch from last season's AFC Championship Game, when Kansas City caused an upset away from home and made it to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is looking for a 3-peat. The expectations are high. This will be a fantastic season to watch.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी