Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes namedrops QBs he watches to stay on top of his game

For Patrick Mahomes to be the superstar that he is, it's not just born with natural talent: there's a lot of training and studying that goes with it, and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback certainly watches a lot of film - nothing proves it more than how he dissects opposing defenses on the field.

Even as the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes spoke about the other quarterbacks he studies to understand what defenses are doing to stop them and how he takes the lessons into his game:

I like watching Josh [Allen] a lot. We play a lot of similar opponents, he plays a similar style of football that I do, so I always watch what the Bills do, and try to take from things that he does. I like watching CJ Stroud a lot now, he's been out there and he's making plays happen. And then I would say probably Joe [Burrow], just because we play the same teams, so watching him play definitely gives me some ideas of what we can do as an offense. I'm kind of the old guy now, and I have to kind of hold that title as the old guy, but I've tried to continue to do whatever I can to be the best that I can be.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs to open their season against the Baltimore Ravens

Last year, the Chiefs' first game of the season was against the Detroit Lions, and while many expected an easy win to come, Kansas City - literally - dropped that game in an unexpected way. They recovered and made another Super Bowl run, but they know that winning last year with that receiving group was an anomaly.

Now, the mission will be even harder. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will play Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the first game of the season, a rematch from last season's AFC Championship Game, when Kansas City caused an upset away from home and made it to the Super Bowl.

Patrick Mahomes is looking for a 3-peat. The expectations are high. This will be a fantastic season to watch.