Chiefs star Xavier Worthy suing his ex-fiancée Tia Jones for alleged extortion: Report

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy is reportedly suing his former fiancée, Tia Jones. The 21-year-old recently completed his first NFL rookie season but already has a messy situation to take care of this offseason.

Worthy is alleging that Jones was physically abusive to him, and is suing her for alleged extortion. He is also suing her for damages to property amounting to more than $150,000. Worthy is claiming over $250,000 total in damages.

Xavier Worthy had to spend a night in prison in Texas on March 7 after Jones told police officers her breath was impeded, insinuating that Worthy choked her. The Williamson County District Attorney later dropped the charges.

Worthy and his lawyers also explained in a statement that Jones had been asked to leave his home in Austin, Texas, multiple times after the receiver found out about her infidelity. His lawsuit also added that he had offered to help her get an apartment, but she "became enraged and engaged in a series of abusive, extortive efforts."

Worthy is claiming physical damage to himself and his property. The property damages include a broken desk and a PlayStation 5. He also alleged a handgun, bracelet, and cash were also destroyed or stolen. Photos of the damaged desk were obtained by TMZ.

There were also photos of Worthy’s scalp, alleging she ripped out a chunk of his hair and scratched his face.

The former couple only got engaged recently, in July 2024. He proposed to her in a romantic setting along the beach, complete with rose petals, a heart-shaped arch, and a diamond ring. They were first spotted in public at Worthy’s draft party in April 2024.

Worthy’s lawsuit also alleged that the behavior was similar to what she exhibited in a previous high-profile relationship.

Tia Jones is an accomplished athlete in her own right. She is a track and field athlete, specializing in the hurdles competition. She even set a world record in the 60-meter hurdles and has previously represented the country in the World U20 Championships.

Busy offseason for Xavier Worthy heading into year two in the NFL

Xavier Worthy put up modest numbers but was a persistent deep threat in his rookie season. He had 59 receptions for 638 yards after being drafted by the then Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs with the 28th overall pick in last year’s draft.

He had his best game in Super Bowl LIX, with 8 receptions for 157 yards and 2 TDs in the 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Xavier Worthy also had to deal with lingering injury concerns, although it did not cause him to miss game time.

