Travis Kelce hailed as "rizzler" by NFL fans as Taylor Swift cheers at Arrowhead Stadium - “He just doesn’t miss”

Travis Kelce might be on his way to becoming the greatest tight end in the league's history, but in 2023, he's also attracting the attention of different publics. There were rumors about his relationship with Taylor Swift, and they were further fueled by the famous singer sitting just next to his momma during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at the Arrowhead stadium.

All-Pro center Jason Kelce from the Philadelphia Eagles also spoke about the rumors recently and didn't deny them. After that images of Taylor Swift cheering with Kelce's family resurfaced right before the start of the game.

NFL fans were stunned to see Swift, one of the most popular singers in the world, coming to see Kelce play. Nevertheless, they acknowledged how cool it is to see the tight end, one of the best to ever play in the NFL, dating a worldwide superstar and hailed the star TE as the "rizzler":

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: famous singer at Arrowhead Stadium to see her boyfriend

The rumors started to spiral once Swift made an appearance at the Arrowhead Stadium to perform on July 9. A few weeks later, photos of the singer going with the tight end on a date went viral on the internet, and everybody started to ask whether there was something going on there.

It was still a mystery until last week, when his brother, Jason, confirmed they were seeing each other during their podcast 'New Heights'. Later, Travis Kelce went to the Pat McAfee show and addressed the rumors himself:

"I threw it out there," Kelce said. "I threw the ball in her court, and I told her, 'Maybe I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see. We'll see what happens in the near future."

It might be the perfect game for Taylor to show up next to his family, as the Kansas City Chiefs are having an easy time against the Chicago Bears, avoiding any kind of curse with her at the stadium. The only Chiefs loss this season had Travis Kelce inactive due to a knee injury.