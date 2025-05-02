Kansas City Chiefs tight end Jared Wiley is now engaged to former college softball standout Estelle Czech. On Thursday, Czech posted a selfie on her Instagram story, smiling and showing off her diamond ring. Wiley was tagged in the story confirming the proposal with a caption that read:

“BOOMCHAKALAKA YES LORD.”

Chiefs TE Jared Wiley proposes to ex-Longhorns softball standout Estelle Czech, Instagram

Czech pitched at both NC State and the University of Texas. In February, Estelle signed with the Florida Vibe, a professional softball outfit.

Jared Wiley was drafted by the Chiefs 131st overall in the fourth round in 2024. He had 47 receptions for 520 yards and eight TDs during his final college season at TCU. Wiley was placed on IR in Nov. 2024, having suffered a torn ACL during practice.

Both athletes share college ties to Texas programs, though they never overlapped at the same school. Czech’s engagement post did not include further details, and Wiley is yet to share the news on his end.

Andy Reid: Rashee Rice and Jared Wiley running but not cleared for football drills yet

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid offered a short update on the recoveries of wide receiver Rashee Rice and tight end Jared Wiley as the team began Phase I of its 2025 offseason workout program on April 21.

Reid noted that both players are progressing in their rehab, saying they’re running but not yet participating in football activities. He avoided setting return dates, adding that the team still needs to see how each looks on the field.

“I can’t necessarily give you the [return date],” said Reid. “They’re doing well. That’s taking place right now, but I can’t tell you when they will be back exactly here. Both have been busting their tail, they’re running, which is good. We’ll just see how it goes going forward here. We don’t have them here on the field right now with us, so we’ve got to see the football part of it as we go,” Reid told ArrowheadPride.com.

Rice injured his LCL in Week 4 against the Chargers and was placed on injured reserve. Reid previously said Rice was on track to return by training camp. However, there’s no update on whether that timeline has shifted. Wiley suffered a torn ACL during practice in early November and has been mostly quiet since.

