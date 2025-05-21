Chiefs TE Jared Wiley reveals major relationship status change with GF Estelle Czech

The Kansas City Chiefs star Jared Wiley took the next big step in his relationship with girlfriend Estelle Czech. On Monday, Wiley announced his engagement to Czech via an Instagram post. The tight end started dating the Florida Vibe Athletics star in January 2023.

After almost two years of dating, Jared Wiley finally proposed to Estelle Czech in a romantic setting at a mini forest location. Wiley's IG post featured a handful of pictures with Czech from their special engagement photoshoot. Expressing his love for the pro softball star, Wiley wrote:

"5.1.2023. Can’t Wait To Spend The Rest Of My life With You."

The first slide featured a picture of Estelle Czech holding on to Jared Wiley's arm while walking through a beautiful flower garden.

It was followed by a picture of the couple in another cozy pose. There were also snapshots which had Czech's ring as the major highlight.

Apart from Jared Wiley, Estelle Czech too, shared an Instagram post to break the major relationship news to her fanbase.

The post featured a handful of common pictures from that of Wiley's post, with a couple of new snapshots from their romantic engagement photoshoot.

"forever & ever," Czech captioned the IG post.

Jared Wiley made big revelation about teammate Travis Kelce's GF

Before making the big announcement about his relationship with girlfriend Estelle Czech, Jared Wiley made headlines for his viral statement on teammate Travis Kelce's girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Last season, Wiley shocked fans with his confession about having "never heard" any of Swift's songs.

"I'm not going to sit here and lie. I've probably never heard one of her songs or anything like that, but I think it's the coolest thing ever that she's at the game. She attracts more fans and more publicity to the team," Wiley said.

Even though Jared Wiley has limited knowledge about Taylor Swift's songs, the tight end couldn't agree more about the attraction the Blank Space singer brings to the game.

As for his own game, the tight end would be looking forward to channelling all the opportunities he gets from head coach Andy Reid to improve his stats and become a potential candidate to fill in Travis Kelce's shoes following his retirement.

