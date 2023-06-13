Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce still has plenty of football left in him...right? At 33 years old, Kelce is still in the best shape and form of his NFL career and is coming off another Super Bowl win.

However, he can't play forever and with his game predicated on his superb athleticism, as time goes on, that will fade. For Chiefs fans, it is unfathomable to see an offense without Kelce in it, but that feels a long way away from happening.

The celebrated tight end spoke on retirement rumors during a recent press conference and stated that he isn't gonig anywhere anytime soon.

Kelce said via Pro Football Talk.com:

“Until the wheels fall off, baby I love this game and I know I’m going to miss it when I’m done playing. I hear you on that and that’s a business decision I’m sure I’ll have to make at some point in my life. But right now, I’m in this building wanting to win football games, man."

So, there we have it. Kelce will be riding this train until the very end. Given his current form and health, Travis Kelce still has years of great football in him and he will be hoping to add one or two more Super Bowls to his already glittering NFL resume.

Travis Kelce and Chiefs aiming for back-to-back Super Bowls

If the Chiefs are to do what no team since the 2004-05 New England Patriots have done and win back-to-back Super Bowls, we imagine that Travis Kelce will play a big part.

Having seven consecutive seasons of 1000+ receiving yards, the biggest weapon at Patrick Mahomes' disposal is his future Hall of Fame tight end.

With the AFC getting significantly stronger as well as the AFC West, next season promises to be the Chiefs' biggest test. Having been at the summit of the NFL for years ever since Mahomes became the starter, everyone has been chasing Kansas City.

Well now, there is a thought that some teams like the Cincinnati Bengals and the New York Jets with Aaron Rodgers might finally be ready to knock the Chiefs off their perch.

Travis Kelce is showing no signs of slowing down and while he is still at the peak of his powers, the Chiefs need to cash in and win as many Super Bowls as possible. Two in four years is a good start, but we get the sense more might be on the horizon.

