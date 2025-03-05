Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has his sights set on a specific tight end in this year's draft. While this year's tight end draft class is full of potential, no tight end has piqued Kelce's interest more than LSU's Mason Taylor.

Speaking with his brother Jason Kelce on their podcast, New Heights, Travis raved about the 21-year-old tight end, saying he's only going to get better. Kelce said:

"Mason... just a fluent athlete. He's not even 21 yet he's not no so I'm like, This guy had a good amount of success at LSU, played in the SEC and then on top of that, fluent athlete, he's only going to get better as he gets older. He's only going to develop more strength and more athleticism as he get older."

Taylor played the last three seasons for the LSU Tigers.

As a freshman, Taylor caught 38 balls for 414 yards, and three touchdowns. As a sophomore, his numbers went down a little, hauling in 36 receptions for 348 yards and just one touchdown.

This past season at LSU, Taylor had career-highs in receptions (55) and receiving yards (546) while scoring two touchdowns.

Mason Taylor draft projection

Mason Taylor during LSU v Texas A&M - Source: Getty

At 6-foot-4, 250 pounds, Mason Taylor possesses the ideal size for an NFL tight end.

After three productive seasons at LSU, Taylor is one of the better tight-end prospects in this year's draft and is expected to be selected as a mid-round pick.

He only dropped one pass in 2024 and converted 68% of his receptions for first downs. Taylor isn't the best run-blocking tight end, as he lacks elite strength at the point of attack. He also isn't a guy that is viewed to fill up the stat sheet.

Still, Taylor is a solid tight end with a high football IQ who is the son of former Dolphins Hall of Famer, Jason Taylor.

Mason is viewed as a tight end that can be No. 1 or No. 2 on the depth chart which provides some consistency at the position.

